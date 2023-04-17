Rams T&F sets two school records to highlight West Coast trip

Lexie Keller prepares her throw for the shot put event at the Doug Max Invitational April 16, 2022. Keller made a personal record with this throw at 13.37 meters and came third in the event.

The Colorado State University track and field team was spread across California this past week, competing in three separate cities over a span of four days. Several Rams thrived in the warm weather, setting several new school records.

Starting at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate in Long Beach, California, jumper Allam Bushara broke the school record in the men’s outdoor triple jump with a distance of 15.91 meters. Bushara set the previous record at the Jack Christiansen Invitational at 15.67 meters. Not only was the near-16-meter mark good for the school record, but it also earned the Fort Collins native first place at the meet.

The second record-breaking performance took place at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California, as distance runner Sarah Carter broke the women’s 5K outdoor record with a time of 15 minutes, 53.06 seconds. This was her third school record of the year, also breaking the fastest times in both the outdoor 10K along with the indoor 5K.

Outside of the two school records, there were several other Rams who stood out in these talent-stacked meets. On the throwers’ side, CSU was led by redshirt freshman Klaire Kovatch. Kovatch finished second in the women’s javelin throw with a personal best mark of 45.41 meters at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate and another personal best in the discus at 55.59 meters to earn a top-five spot at the Long Beach Invitational.

The Rams racked up another personal record in the women’s discus, as Gabi McDonald finished with a mark of 57.57 meters to earn the silver spot in the Long Beach Invitational.

The throwers continued to show up, as Mya Lesnar set a personal best in the women’s hammer throw at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate with a distance of 61.13 meters. This mark was good enough for fifth place in the meet. In the Long Beach Invitational the next day, she beat that mark to set her personal best again at 63.50 meters and win third place.

Back on the jumpers’ end, Sharde Johnson showed off in the women’s high jump, clearing 1.76 meters for a second-place finish at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate.

The final standout top-five finish of the weekend for the Rams came in the men’s 4×100 meter relay from the team of Tyler Colwell, Jack Cauble, Tom Willems and Kyle Dempsey. These four horsemen galloped to a time of 40.96 seconds to take the third-best time at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate.

Colorado State will be back in Colorado next week as they take on the Kit Mayer Classic April 21-22 in Golden, Colorado.

