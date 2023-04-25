CSU track and field dominates Fum McGraw Power Meet

Colorado State University track and field took on the Fum McGraw Power meet April 23, which was the second-to-last meet of the season. The Rams dominated the performance at home, leaving plenty of optimizing going into the last week of competition.

CSU outperformed the competition, as the team won 14 different events and landed in the top three spots in seven other events. The women’s team had a particularly strong showing, winning eight events, including the 100-meter hurdles, 100-meter dash and 800-meter run. On the other side, the men won the 800-meter run, 100-meter dash, 110 hurdles, 400-meter hurdles, high jump and discus.

Sophomore Taye Raymond Holker stole the show, winning two events during the day. Holker won the women’s long jump and 100-meter dash. She finished the long jump with a mark of 5.94 meters and was followed by teammates Makayla Williams and Lexie Keller. For the 100-meter dash, Holker had the second-best time in all of the conference this season with 11.61 seconds.

Another Ram that made a big splash was freshman Vincent Flegeance, as he won the men’s 110-meter hurdles. He finished with 14.26 seconds, which is also Flegeance’s personal best. The freshman led the way for the event as seven other Rams finished closely behind him, which helped CSU completely dominate the 110-meter hurdles with eight of the top 10 spots.

Jackson Morris came in first place in the men’s discus throw and third place in the men’s shot put. Morris had a solid performance but was the only CSU men thrower to win or place in the top three for an event. The throwers on the men’s side, who have been excellent so far this season, have much work to do with one week left in competition.

Colorado State will now have its sights on the Doug Max Invitational, which is the last meet of the regular season, taking place April 29 at the Jack Christiansen Memorial Track. After that, the Rams will prepare for Mountain West Conference Championship meet May 11-13.

