Mountain West announces 2023 football schedule

Colorado State University football players wait for the game against The University of New Mexico Lobos to begin Nov. 25. The Rams won 17-0, finishing the 2022 season 3-9.

The Mountain West Conference has released the 2023 football schedule.

National signing day was just a month ago on Feb. 1, and the Colorado State University football team signed three transfers and two high school recruits to bring the 2023 signing class to 39 total players.

Now, with less than three weeks until the beginning of spring football practice, the team can start chipping away at improvements and gameplan for their 2023 matchups. Here’s a look at the slate:

Sept. 2: Washington State University

This will be the second straight year these two meet. Last year, the Cougars routed the Rams in Pullman 38-7.

Sept. 16: At University of Colorado Boulder

The Rocky Mountain Showdown returns to the gridiron for the first time since it was held at Mile High Stadium in 2019 when the Buffaloes won 52-31. It will be a great early test for both teams under second-year CSU coach Jay Norvell and first-year CU coach Deion Sanders. Most of all, the rivalry will be a great treat for fans in Northern Colorado.

Sept. 23: At Middle Tennessee State University

This is another two-season home and away series that the Rams were beaten in the first time around last season. The Blue Raiders won in Fort Collins 34-19.

Sept. 30: Utah Tech University

The Rams have never faced Utah Tech University, but this matchup is the only one against a Football Championship Subdivision team this year. In last year’s sole game against an FCS team, the Rams were blown out in Fort Collins 41-10 by Sacramento State University.

Oct. 7: At Utah State University

This was one of the closest games of the year last season for the Rams. On homecoming night, the Rams couldn’t come out with a win, but came as close as they had all season to that point to a win at home, losing 17-13.

Oct. 14: Boise State University

Boise State is a perennial threat to win the conference, and year in and year out, they give the Rams plenty of problems. The Rams have yet to beat the Broncos in the history of the matchup.

Oct. 21: At University of Nevada, Las Vegas

University of Nevada, Las Vegas is another team the Rams haven’t seen since 2019, but the Rams have won their last four matchups with the Rebels. Most recently, the Rams won 37-17 at Canvas Stadium.

Oct. 28: United States Air Force Academy

The U.S. Air Force Academy will be making the trip to Fort Collins to try to defend the Ram-Falcon Trophy. It’s been a while since the Rams held the trophy, with the last win against the Falcons coming in 2015.

Nov. 4: At University of Wyoming

The last of the Rams’ big rivalry games, the Rams will take to Laramie to try and win back the Bronze Boot for the first time since they upset the Cowboys in 2020, 34-24.

Nov. 11: San Diego State University

The Aztecs have been the center of rumors as of late, with a potential move to the Pac-12 Conference on the horizon. But for the time being, they’ll remain in the Mountain West, and they’ll meet with the Rams this season for the first time since they beat CSU 29-17 in 2020.

Nov. 18: University of Nevada, Reno

Last year, Norvell’s Rams stunned his former team in Reno, so this could be the early emergence of another Mountain West rivalry.

Nov. 25: At University of Hawai’i at Mānoa

The Rams got their second win of the 2022 season in Fort Collins against the Rainbow Warriors. It was close the entire way, but the Rams ended up stealing the game 17-13.

