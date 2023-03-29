Life of a lifeguard: Diving into safety at The Rec

At 5 p.m. March 20, two loud whistle blasts were heard in the Colorado State University Recreation Center pool. Following those two blasts, a lifeguard jumped into the pool to extricate an unconscious individual from the pool.

This mock scenario is one of many examples of training that campus lifeguards undergo during their time as a guard. Every month, the lifeguards meet at the pool to go over policy procedures, safety procedures and in-water training to ensure that all guards are confident in their abilities to react quickly during real life-threatening situations.

Ad

“We have a lifeguard or Rec coworker volunteer to be a victim, and they’ll go into the pool and create a fake drowning scenario. The lifeguards on duty don’t know it’s happening, so it really puts their skills to the test.” -Amelia Lesnick, audits and in-services manager for the CSU Recreation Center aquatics department

CSU lifeguards don’t just keep watch at the Rec Center pool though. They also lifeguard at the Moby Pool and the pool at the Glenn Morris Fieldhouse, where they make sure many different sports clubs are safe. With a staff of around 50 guards at The Rec, the safety of all patrons can be ensured.

The pool is kept running from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on most days with guards working three-hour shifts. Each guard rotates every thirty minutes, ensuring the lifeguards are able to take a break. The 30-minute breaks aren’t spent lounging around, however. Each shift has a different set of tasks that must be completed before the end of the shift, including measuring the chemicals of the pool and hot tub, taking patron counts and cleaning the guard stand and room.

In addition to daily tasks, lifeguards are tested on their rescue skills every semester in real-life emergency scenarios.

“Audits are basically live scenarios in the pool that lifeguards have to respond to as if it was real,” said Amelia Lesnick, the audits and in-services manager for the aquatics department. “We have a lifeguard or Rec coworker volunteer to be a victim, and they’ll go into the pool and create a fake drowning scenario. The lifeguards on duty don’t know it’s happening, so it really puts their skills to the test.”

Lifeguarding is an important job. With waking up at 5:30 a.m. heading straight to the pool, it can be intense and strenuous. However, the training and rigor of the job pay off.

“I was in my apartment during homecoming, and someone’s parent passed out in the hallway of my apartment,” Lesnick said. “I was able to use the skills that we had gone over in training and help that woman, which was pretty cool.”

To add to the stressful nature of the job, each shift has its own quirks.

“Yeah, there is a lot of variety,” lifeguard Paige Foster said. “It kind of depends on the shift. Sometimes we have times where we don’t have anyone in the water, and other times everyone’s in the water.”

However, despite some difficulties, the atmosphere of the staff is extremely positive. It’s clear the staff really respect each other, and despite the serious nature of the job, they know how to have a good time.

Staff bonding activities are planned every month, and in February, it was a cookie decorating party. There is also Guard Games, which is a competition each semester where teams of guards compete for a small prize.

Ad

“Guard Games rewards lifeguards for doing positive things at work, and that’s anything from like having a positive attitude, picking up shifts, helping a coworker or having their back for something,” Lesnick said.

The lifeguards of The Rec are well-trained and able to respond to all kinds of emergencies in and around the pool.

Reach Emma Askren at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @emma_askren.