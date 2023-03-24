Isaiah Stevens declares for NBA Draft

Guard Isaiah Stevens (4) calls out the play name Pacer to his teammates at the University of Colorado Boulder away basketball game Dec. 8. Stevens, a senior year athlete, has proven to lead his team well under high stress situations. Fans can continue to expect a commanding court presence from Stevens. Colorado State University went on to lose with a final score of 65-93.

Isaiah Stevens, one of the main pieces in Colorado State University’s basketball success over the last few years, declared for the 2023 NBA Draft Friday.

The star point guard from Allen, Texas, announced his decision on Twitter, saying that he has “decided to enter my name in the 2023 NBA draft while maintaining my eligibility to return to Colorado State for one more year.”

Stevens has played all four years of his college career at Colorado State, and has one more year of eligibility from the COVID-19 year. After senior guard John Tonje entered the transfer portal Tuesday, there were plenty of question marks regarding what Stevens would do.

In years past, once a player declared for the NBA Draft, they forwent any college eligibility they had left unless they withdrew 10 days prior to the combine. But in 2018, that rule was changed by the NCAA. Now, a player can return to college with their eligibility if they go undrafted, so long as they inform their school’s athletic director the day after the draft.

So, Stevens will test the professional waters and enter the draft. The NBA Draft Combine will take place from May 16-18, which leads into the official draft on June 22.

Stevens still technically has other options if he doesn’t get drafted to an NBA roster. He could test professional ball overseas, or potentially sign a contract with an NBA G-League roster. He could also stay in college but transfer to another school.

But for now, it appears that should Stevens go undrafted, he will stay in Fort Collins for his final year of college eligibility.

Reach Braidon Nourse at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @BraidonNourse.