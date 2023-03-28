CSU tennis struggles in Fresno, loses both opening MW matchups

The Colorado State University tennis team hit a roadblock this past weekend, dropping their first two Mountain West Conference matches.

The first loss came against host California State University, Fresno. In the doubles portion, three doubles teams played in one-set matches, with the team who came out on top in at least two matches earning a team point. The Bulldogs came out strong and won two doubles matches quickly to snag the early 1-0 lead.

Similarly, in the singles portion, each matchup counts for one point, and the sets are best two out of three. Colorado State continued to struggle as Fresno State completed the sweep with three straight victories to take the match 4-0. The other three matchups weren’t completed since the Bulldogs already secured the win.

Things didn’t get better for Colorado State in their rivalry match against the University of Wyoming the next day. Once again, the Rams dropped the double point to the Cowgirls, falling into an early deficit. However, the team of Sarka Richterova and Viktoryia Zhadzinskaya won their individual match 6-4 in the No. 3 doubles portion.

The singles matches stayed consistent for Colorado State as Wyoming quickly defeated them 3-1 in the one-on-one showdowns to take the match 4-1. Zhadzinskaya continued to be a bright spot for the Rams, winning her singles match 6-3, 6-0.

While not an ideal start to conference play, this was a good lesson for the Rams and their current 11-4 overall record so far this season. They now have time to adjust to tougher competition and realize what they need to change to secure more wins.

Colorado State will look to bounce back when they return home for matches against San Jose State University April 1 and the University of Nevada, Reno April 2.

