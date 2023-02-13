CSU women’s basketball wins 2nd straight in California

Colorado State University women’s basketball continued their road trip Feb. 11 with a 61-54 victory over California State University, Fresno. It was the second win of three consecutive California road games for the Rams after a triumph against San Jose State University 59-57 Feb. 9.

With a measly 1-13 conference record, Fresno State sits at the bottom of the Mountain West Conference. Their sole conference victory came against SJSU Jan. 7.

CSU got out to an early lead, outscoring Fresno State 16-12 in the first quarter. The Rams made seven of 13 attempted field goals and the Bulldogs five of 14. The Rams widened their lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 13-11 to take a 29-23 lead at halftime.

Entering the second half down by six, Fresno State slightly outscored CSU 11-10 in the third quarter to shrink the deficit to five points. The Rams managed to close out the game in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 22-20 to secure a 61-54 victory.

Guard McKenna Hofschild scored 13 of the Rams’ 22 fourth-quarter points en route to leading all scorers with 17 points in the game. She also led all players in assists with six and tied with guard Hannah Ronsiek for the most rebounds for the Rams with seven.

That's another win in Cali! CSU 61 // FS 54

RAMS WIN!#Stalwart x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/nLV0uskiQd — Colorado State Women's Basketball (@CSUWBasketball) February 12, 2023

Unlike their previous game against SJSU, CSU led Fresno State for most of the game, holding the lead for just over 78% of the game.

The Rams hope to close out their California road trip undefeated with a victory over San Diego State University Feb. 16 before returning back to Fort Collins to host the U.S. Air Force Academy Feb. 18.

Reach Kaden Porter at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @kqporter5.