Rams+throwers+push+through+scheduling+issues+at+CU+Boulder

The Colorado State University track and field team competed in Boulder, Colorado, for the second time in two weeks at the Colorado Invitational.

The meet had some early hiccups that complicated things for Colorado State. The first issue was the official schedule wasn’t released until 10:50 p.m. the night before. As a result, the athletes didn’t know when they’d be competing until the morning of the competition.

“There’s been some schedule stuff, and it’s made some of the field events start super early this morning, which we weren’t really keen on.” –Brian Bedard, Colorado State track and field head coach

University of Colorado Boulder track and field is unique because it is quite small, meaning the track and field events cannot take place simultaneously. It ultimately resulted in events at CU, such as the previous CU Potts Invitational, being held over the course of two days. However, everything at this event was squeezed into a single day, leading to an early 10 a.m. start. With all these conflicting factors, CSU decided to leave their jumpers at home.

A team of 11 throwers was sent to represent the Rams for the field events. This small-but-mighty-crew managed to impress with plenty of standouts.

Colorado State won three throwing events during the meet. Mariano Kis won the men’s shot put with a distance of 17.05 meters. This marks Kis’ third shot put win in three weeks. He also set the facility record in Boulder with a mark of 18.29 meters earlier in January.

“I don’t try and focus on what other people are good at,” Kis said. “I try and be the most athletic and just be as fast with my hips and legs as possible.”

The other two event wins came from Mya Lesnar, who won the women’s weight throw with a distance of 19.72 meters. This was her first win for weight throw of the season and her best mark of the season by nearly a meter. Lesnar also finished first in shot put by setting a facility record with a mark of 16.63 meters. She has been consistently outstanding at shot put, however, racking up her third consecutive individual win.

“Weight throw came in as a bonus event for me,” Lesnar said. “Shot put is my baby. … I just came in relaxed and tried to execute the cues.”

Colorado State will have their last Colorado meets of the indoor season next week as they travel to the Invitational at the Peak at the U.S. Air Force Academy Feb. 3 and the Colorado School of Mines Multi Feb. 3-4.

