CSU women’s basketball wins 5th straight against Nevada

Colorado State University senior guard Destiny Thurman (2) puts pressure on University of Nevada, Reno, guard Alyssa Jimenez (12) at Moby Arena Jan. 19. CSU won 84-67 with Thurman grabbing 29 points to lead the Rams in scoring.

The University of Nevada, Reno’s, women’s basketball team came to Moby Arena Jan. 19 looking to defeat the Rams, but it was Colorado State that came away with the 84-67 win in their orange-out game.

The Rams moved to an impressive 10-1 at Moby on the season, in stark contrast to their less-than-desirable 2-3 record on the road. With their fifth win in a row, CSU improved to 13-5 on the season, while Nevada fell to 6-12.

“They take great pride in playing in front of our fans and running out on that court,” head coach Ryun Williams said. “It’s fun to play here.”

CSU opened the game on a 9-0 run before Nevada went on a 7-0 run themselves to close the gap. After the Wolf Pack took a 18-17 lead with just under three minutes left in the quarter, CSU answered with a 10-0 run to finish the quarter with a 27-18 lead.

CSU widened their lead in the second quarter, outscoring Nevada 25-19 to take a 52-37 halftime lead. Guard Destiny Thurman was on fire throughout the first half, making six of seven 3-pointers en route to 23 points at halftime.

Nevada kept it close throughout the second half, being outscored just 32-30 compared to 52-37 in the first half, but it was too little too late for the Wolf Pack as the Rams secured their fifth straight win 84-67.

Thurman led all scorers with 29 points, while forward Cali Clark led the game in rebounds with 14.

“(Clark) is my MVP,” Williams said. “I didn’t think that we were very tough tonight, but she had the toughness for five people.”

The Rams will continue their schedule on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Moby against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. In their first meeting of the season on Dec. 31, UNLV handed CSU their only Mountain West Conference loss of the season so far in a 91-88 overtime game.

On Saturday the team will play their annual “Fight Like a Ram“ game to honor Northern Colorado cancer patients and wear the names of some cancer warriors on the backs of their jerseys during the game.

“Hopefully Moby Madness shows out on Saturday because we’re going to need some energy,” Williams said. “(UNLV) is the top team in our league, and they’ve earned that. To beat them, you need to play with a greater edge and energy, and hopefully our crowd can provide us with that energy that gets us over the hump.”

