CSU women’s basketball adds another conference win against UNM

Colorado State University guard Destiny Thurman (2) pushes past LaTora Duff (5), a University of New Mexico guard, at Moby Arena Jan. 7, 2023. The Rams won 76-65. Thurman had a game-high 10 rebounds and four steals.

The Colorado State University women’s basketball team returned to Moby Arena from their two game road trip, where they took care of business beating The University of New Mexico Lobos 76-65.

The Rams went 1-1 on their road trip losing a tough fought game against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebels 88-91 and beating the Utah State University Aggies 99-62. With their win this afternoon, the Rams now sit at 3-1 in conference play.

“The physicality that Cali played with was key. Cali was the key to that game.” –Ryun Williams, CSU women’s basketball head coach

The Rams started this game off in dominating fashion, outscoring the Lobos 23-9 in the first quarter. Most of these points came from inside the arc where the Rams shot 9-19. This allowed the Rams to force themselves into the driver’s seat of this game, where they lead the entire time.

“Its easier to score closer to the basket,” forward Cailyn Crocker said. “If they’re going to give us that we’ll take it all day.”

In a game where the Rams only notched four 3-point field goals, the front court really helped open the game up for the Rams. Crocker added 16 points and forward Cali Clark added another eight, but her big impact came from her defense on Lobos forward Shaiquel McGruder.

“The physicality that Cali (Clark) played with was key,” head coach Ryun Williams said. “Cali was the key to that game.”

While the Rams did pull out a big win, they still could have played a better game. In the second half they were outscored by the Lobos by seven points. The Rams also only shot 53% from the free throw line, which is out of character.

The Rams will continue conference play against the Boise State University Broncos on Jan. 11 in Boise, Idaho.

