Rams serve hundreds against Peru

In a blowout win against Peru State College, the Colorado State University Rams served out hundreds across the boards in a 115-72 defeat in Moby Arena.

After returning from two unfortunate losses against in-state rivals the University of Northern Colorado and the University of Colorado Boulder, the Rams were looking for a sweet comeback.

“It’s been a pretty tough week for us,” said senior guard John Tonje in the post-conference. “To come out here and get a win in a good fashion, after the second half, was good.”

The Bobcats kicked off the matchup with the first six points, a short-lived eight-minute lead early on. By the 12th minute, the Rams had stolen the lead back due to a dunk from junior guard Isaiah Rivera. There was no turning point for Peru, as Colorado State held on and never let go of this lead for the remainer of the matchup.

“Being ready to make a play for not only yourself but someone else as well.” -Isaiah Stevens, senior guard

All the Bobcats could manage was tying 25-25 with nearly eight minutes left in the first half. Regardless of their efforts, the Rams headed into the half up 53-47, ending off with a three-pointer from T0nje.

Notably, Tonje was recognized as the 38th Ram all-time to appear in 100 games. Alongside celebrating his career high, he finished second in points with 19 and went 5-5 from the three-point line.

As for the second half, it was smooth sailing for Colorado State. By nearly six minutes in, the Rams had established a 20-point lead, leaving the Bobcats in the dust. This opened the court for new subs and allowed CSU to score 47 bench points, compared to PSC’s 20.

“Just being aggressive, being shot-ready,” said Isaiah Stevens in the post-conference. “Being ready to make a play for not only yourself but someone else as well.”

With the clock ticking down and the tally mounting, the Rams climbed closer to 100 points for the first time this season.With the ball in hand, Stevens passed to junior guard Baylor Hebb for an easy layup, but a season-defining moment.

In their final game moments, Colorado State closed out Peru in a 115-72 blowout win, pushing the overall record to 7-4.The Rams will take off this week before hitting the road to take on Saint Mary’s College of California in Moraga, California, at 6 p.m. Dec. 18.

