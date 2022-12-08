Colorado State takes an difficult defeat in CU Rocky Mountain Showdown

For decades, the rivalry has only intensified as the Colorado State University Rams faced the University of Colorado, Boulder in Boulder, CO tonight in a battle that had been brewing over the Rocky Mountains.

The last time the two rivals met face-to-face in Boulder was on Dec. 1, 2018, when the Rams lost by 80-86. Following that year, the two teams battle on the court on Dec. 13, 2019, in Moby Arena. Unfortunately, Colorado State lost 48-56 but were looking for a new outcome tonight.

Ad

We were just never able to recover… We had it handed to us tonight.”- head coach, Niko Medved.

Surrounded by an echo of Boulder boos, Colorado State was ready to show out in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. Without hesitating, senior guard John Tonje kicked off the night with a slam dunk putting the Rams up on the scoreboard. As expected, the two teams put on their best performance playing neck-to-neck in the first half. Only five minutes into the match and we encountered our first tie, 10-10, one of four in the first half.

Despite being one of the biggest anticipated matchups this season, freshman guard Taviontae Jackson seemed unphased and delivered 8 points in just the first half. Keeping a calm and cool composure, unlike the Boulder crowd, Colorado State kept its eyes on the rim and lead the match 20-18, with 10 minutes left on the clock. In the final moments of the first half, it seemed as if CSU lost its momentum allowing CU to establish a 38-30 lead heading into halftime.

Time to regroup and come out strong in the second half!#Stalwart x #TeamTogether pic.twitter.com/8Bbcw9ZhTW — Colorado State Men’s Basketball (@CSUMBasketball) December 9, 2022

As the second half began, senior guard Isaiah Stevens was determined to close the gap, putting up the first five points on the return. Unfourtently for Colorado State, the Buffs held on to their lead real tight, pushing it to 53-38 only five minutes into the second half.

Despite CSU’s efforts, the scoreboard gap grew even larger, by the 11th minute of the final half the Buffs led the match 63-43. This 20-point lead stuck and extended for the remainder of the match, ultimately leading to Ram’s losing 93-65. “We were just never able to recover … We had it handed to us tonight,” said head coach, Niko Medved following the difficult loss.

Regardless of tonight’s loss, this was a huge moment for senior Rams. Steven’s mentioned that” it was a big game, especially coming off an injury. I wanted to do all that I could to make sure I was back for this one. Felt good to be out there, but at the same time, losing isn’t fun.”

Tonight’s Leaders:

Points: Stevens (15), Jackson (10)

Rebounds: James Moors (4), Isaiah Rivera (4)

Ad

Assists: Stevens (3)

Blocks: Moors (2)

Steals: Rivera (2)

The Rams will head back home and prepare for this Sunday’s matchup against Peru State College in Moby Arena at 2 p.m.

Reach Karsyn Lane at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @karsynlane1.