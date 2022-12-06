McKenna Hofschild surpasses 1,000 career points in dominating victory

The Colorado State University women’s basketball team continued their dominance at home, beating the University of Denver Pioneers 85-54. The Rams have now won five straight at home this season and advance to 6-3 on the season.

The night started off good for Rams senior guard McKenna Hofschild, as she put up her 1,000th career point early in the first quarter. She added another incredible night to her stellar career where she posted a double double early into the third quarter. She ended the night with a line of 16 points, four rebounds and a season high 13 assists. Which helped propel the Rams to a season high of 28 assists.

“It’s special I think to be a part of a program and a team that is really so together and just a second family to me,” Hofschild said. “A thousand points is awesome, but to be here with these people it just makes it even better and I’m really blessed to be around everyone that I am each day.”

The Rams bench scored a total of 32 points, which exceeded the combined total of their previous two games of 29. This was mostly due to the return of senior guard Destiny Thurman, who made her return to the lineup tonight off the bench after a two game absence. Thurman put up 14 points in her return.

“It felt really good to be out there,” Thurman said. “I was excited to be out there, I had fun and it felt good to be playing with my team again.”

This game was no different than any of the other Rams wins in Moby this season, seeing the Rams win by 31 points, a season high. This is in part to the Rams elite shooting and suffocating defense. Tonight the Rams shot just under 60% from the field and while holding the Pioneers to below 30% from the field.

“I think everyone would tell you that (the defense) still has to grow into an area, or strength of ours and its not that quite yet,” Head Coach, Ryun Williams said.

While the Rams have cruised past all of their home games so far, they will face their toughest challenge yet on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m., as they take on the University of San Francisco Dons in Moby. The Dons currently sit at a record of 7-2 including a win over Mountain West Conference foes San Diego State University Aztecs. The Rams will have an opportunity to make a statement if they were to emerge victorious from this game.

