The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Rams soccer finishes season with 4-7-8 record

Colorado+State+defender+Megan+Demski+%288%29+waits+for+a+throw+in+by+a+Wyoming+player+Oct+27.

Collegian | Gregory James

Colorado State University defender Megan Demski (8) waits for a throw-in by a University of Wyoming player Oct. 27. The Rams lost 4-0 to the Cowgirls.

Tyler Azzaro, Staff Reporter
November 2, 2022

Colorado State University women’s soccer played their last game of the season against the University of Wyoming Oct. 27. The Rams were defeated 4-0, making this their sixth shutout loss of the season. The soccer team ended its season with a 4-7-8 record.

Colorado State senior soccer players Liv Layton and Caroline Lucas smile as they see their families lined up for the senior day festivities Oct. 27.
Colorado State University senior soccer players Liv Layton and Caroline Lucas smile as they see their families lined up for the Senior Day festivities Oct. 27. The Rams lost to the visiting University of Wyoming Cowgirls 4-0 in their last game of the season. (Collegian | Gregory James)

The Rams took the stage with high spirits for their Senior Day — a day to remember and celebrate the graduates as they played in their last collegiate soccer game. But those spirits didn’t last long, as the Cowgirls dominated in the first and second halves, scoring two goals in each period

“We had a ritual before every game. We would pair up with a teammate and write their name across our wrist to remind us who we were playing for.” –Taylor Bee, senior defender

CSU had six shots on goal, but they all came up empty as the offense struggled to score. The defense also struggled, allowing their largest deficit of the season. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Maddie Ogden allowed four goals with seven saves throughout the game. Ogden, who took the starting role of goalkeeper late in the season, had a season total of 40 saves with nine goals allowed.

Colorado State defender Taylor Bee looks to clear the ball upfield Oct 27.
Colorado State University defender Taylor Bee looks to clear the ball upfield Oct. 27. The Rams lost 4-0 to the visiting University of Wyoming Cowgirls. (Collegian | Gregory James)

Senior defender Taylor Bee had a great season: Bee, who is from Fort Collins, originally played with Iowa State University from 2018-21. After her years as a Cyclone, she decided to play her final season as a Ram. She enjoyed her first and last season in her hometown at CSU because she made friends that are going to last a lifetime. 

“We had a ritual before every game,” Bee said. “We would pair up with a teammate and write their name across our wrist to remind us who we were playing for.”

Any time they felt down about a game, this would give them the motivation to play at a higher level. 

The Rams have had a tough break with new rules eliminating overtime play, as they have tied in eight games this year. Previously, teams played in two 10-minute, sudden-death overtime periods, meaning the first to score won. If neither team scored, the game would end in a tie. 

“I was actually happy when I first heard about the rule change,” Bee said. “Twenty minutes of extra play was a lot, but as this season went on, there were a good amount of games I felt we would’ve won if overtime was allowed.”

Two Rams earned some Mountain West Conference honors Oct. 30. Senior midfielder Liv Layton received an All-Mountain West First Team honor. Freshman midfielder Mia Massey was named to the All-Mountain West All-Newcomer Team. 

This was Layton’s first career All-Mountain West honor. She led the Rams in goals with six and tied for third most in school history for a single season. She also tied for third in conference goals with four. CSU never lost a game in which Layton scored a goal this season.

Members of the Colorado State soccer team line up for the national anthem Oct 27.
Members of the Colorado State University soccer team line up for the national anthem Oct. 27. (Collegian | Gregory James)

With the Rams falling short of their goals this season, their new stadium, night games and a new squad bring high hopes for next season. The Rams will look to reset, work hard and prepare to start fresh next year.

Reach Tyler Azzaro at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @TylerAzzaro.

