New CSU women’s backcourt shines in dominating win over UM

Guard Cailyn Crocker (32) takes a defensive stance as University of Montana guard Gina Marxen (22) brings the ball up the court at the Colorado State University basketball game in Moby Arena Nov. 11. The Rams beat the Lady Griz 82-58, bringing their season record to 2-0.

The Colorado State Rams women’s basketball team continued their dominance in another 20-plus point win against the University of Montana Lady Griz.

The Rams remain undefeated with a 24-point win, tallying 82 points for the second consecutive game in an 82-58 win. The Rams’ starting backcourt shined bright tonight, and senior guard McKenna Hofschild and senior guard Destiny Thurman both had incredible nights

Hofschild had a final stat line of 18 points, five rebounds and 11 assists on 67% shooting, scoring her first double-double of the season. Thurman also had an incredible game, leading the match in points, putting up 24 and one assist on 56% shooting.

“You can see that we’ve got options; we’ve got different kids that can go on little runs.” -Ryun Williams, head coach

The night wasn’t entirely perfect, as the Rams struggled to make baskets against the Lady Griz’s zone defense to start off the game. Thurman made one of her five first-quarter attempts, and the quarter ended at a tight 14-12 in favor of the Rams.

“You just have to settle in,” Thurman said. “I felt like I was forcing a few things, and once I got comfortable it was easier for me to get to the basket and get my shots off.”

Thurman did just that when she caught fire and helped the Rams to a staggering 71% shooting clip in the second quarter. After the second quarter, Thurman stayed on fire, including ending the third quarter by scoring nine points in a row.

“You can see that we’ve got options; we’ve got different kids that can go on little runs,” CSU head coach Ryun Williams said.

While the Rams’ backcourt was the storyline tonight, redshirt senior guard Sydney Mech — who played as a forward in tonight’s game — helped get the Rams going on both sides of the floor. She recorded three blocks, an individual season high for the Rams. She also put up 12 points and four rebounds.

“My teammates, you know, they have a lot of faith in me, and they keep telling me to take those shots, and they trust me,” Mech said.

Mech provided good floor spacing for the Rams out of the front court tonight with two 3-pointers.

While the Rams had an incredible offensive attack for most of the game, the most impressive moves didn’t come until the start of the fourth quarter. After riding all of the momentum Thurman gave the Rams with her nine-point run to end the third, the Rams locked down on defense to begin the fourth, not allowing the Lady Griz to score until 4 minutes, 46 seconds into the fourth quarter.

“It’s an area we spent a ton of practice time on, and so our kids are learning to pride themselves more on the floor,” Williams said.

The Rams will look to continue their dominating play when they are back in Moby Arena Tuesday, Nov. 15, taking on the Western Colorado University Mountaineers at 6:30 p.m..

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.