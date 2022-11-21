CSU women’s basketball drops first game in tough offensive outing

Colorado State University women’s basketball dropped the ball and took their first loss of the season Nov. 20 to the Mississippi State University Bulldogs, 71-66.

This was the Ram’s first of four games on the road. The Bulldogs presented the Rams with their hardest challenge of the season, and while the Rams kept it close, they weren’t able to come out on top.

The story of the game for the Rams was rebounding, as the Bulldogs outrebounded CSU 44-21, including 16 offensive rebounds by the Bulldogs to the Rams 5.

Three of the Bulldog’s offensive rebounds came on one offensive possession at the 1:53 mark of the fourth quarter while the Rams were attempting to make a comeback, only down by six points. While the Bulldogs couldn’t score off any of those rebounds, it showcased the Ram’s struggles throughout the game.

Bulldogs graduate guard Anastasia Hayes presented a major challenge for the Rams. She recorded a double-double, posting a stat line of 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. She was also the primary defender on senior guard McKenna Hofschild, who put up 13 points, but was held to a 33% field goal percentage.

Another struggle for the Rams was getting to the free throw line. The Bulldogs scored 11 points on 16 shots and the Rams scored five points on nine shots — a seven-point differential for the Rams, who only lost by six.

While the Rams’ offense left something to be desired, their defense came to play. Their defense was aggressive, forcing 16 turnovers. The defense also held the Bulldogs scoreless for more than three minutes several times throughout the game, including a five-minute stretch in the second quarter.

With several opportunities to jump ahead, the Rams failed to capitalize against the Bulldogs. If the Rams can rebound the ball better and convert on some of the opportunities their defense gives them, they will set themselves up well for the remaining three games on their road trip.

The Rams’ next two games will be in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Las Vegas Invitational tournament. CSU will play Mercer University at 9 p.m. Nov. 25 and Auburn University at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 26.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.