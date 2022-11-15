CSU women’s basketball coast to 86-56 victory over Western Colorado

Cailyn Crocker (32), guard for the womens basketball team at Colorado State University, dribbles past Western Colorado University forward Natalie Sumrok (15) during the home game Nov. 15. The Rams defeated the Mountaineers 86-56.

Colorado State University women’s basketball hosted Western Colorado University in Moby Arena Nov. 15. The Mountaineers were no challenge for the Rams, and CSU coasted to an 86-56 victory.

“Through our practices, Meghan (Boyd) has been our top scorer. It’s not a surprise — she’s just been kind of waiting for this breakout game. … I thought she was the key to that game.” -Head coach Ryun Williams

WCU became the second NCAA Division II team CSU has hosted this season but the first that counted toward their record. The Rams defeated Colorado Christian University 78-47 in an exhibition match Nov. 1 to start off their season.

“We treat every team the exact same; we prepare the exact same,” head coach Ryun Williams said. “We respect every opponent that we play, and tip of the cap to Western Colorado — I thought they played their tails off tonight.”

The Mountaineers, now 0-3, came into the game fresh off a 66-51 loss to Angelo State University. The Rams, meanwhile, remain undefeated on the season; they’ve won all three games so far by at least 20 points.

Colorado State pulled out to an early lead and never looked back. Led by guard Meghan Boyd with 12 first-quarter points, CSU led 27-12 by the end of the first quarter. The Rams shot perfectly from three to open the game, making all seven attempted 3-pointers in the quarter.

WCU limited CSU’s ability to extend their lead by much through the second quarter, with the Rams outscoring the Mountaineers just 21-17 in the frame. At halftime, CSU held a comfortable 48-29 lead.

Led by another strong quarter from Boyd, the Rams outscored the Mountaineers 24-10 in the third quarter to build their lead to 72-39. Reserves finished out most of the fourth quarter for the Rams, securing another comfortable win for CSU.

Boyd, who had a game-high 22 points despite coming off the bench, made seven of her nine total 3-point attempts. Her seven 3-pointers was just one short of tying the team record of eight makes held by CSU legend Becky Hammon and two others.

“Through our practices, Meghan (Boyd) has been our top scorer,” Williams said. “It’s not a surprise — she’s just been kind of waiting for this breakout game. … I thought she was the key to that game.”

Guard McKenna Hofschild had another strong game, recording 20 points as well as a game-high eight assists. She was named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Week for her opening week performance, while guard Hannah Ronsiek took home Freshman of the Week honors.

“I don’t really focus too much on (individual awards) because I just want to win,” Hofschild said. “That’s kind of where my mindset is until we get to where we want to be.”

The Rams now look to ride the momentum from their 3-0 start to a road victory at Mississippi State University Nov. 20 before participating in the Las Vegas Invitational next week.

“We have a big chance on Sunday to go and play a really good team,” Boyd said. “I think we’ve positioned ourselves nicely in the first three games, but now it’s on to the next game.”

Reach Kaden Porter at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @kqporter5.