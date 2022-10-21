Colorado State losses 1-3 against Boise State in annual pink out

Colorado State University outside hitter Annie Sullivan (2) dives for the ball during the game against the University of Arkansas Sept. 1. Arkansas won 3-0. (Collegian | Michael Marquardt)

After returning from a successful double-win streak, the Colorado State University volleyball team (14-6, 7-2) hosted Boise State University (14-6, 6-3) for the annual Pink Out game to promote breast cancer awareness. Supporting in special purple warmups, pink bows and pink ponytails, the Rams took a 1-3 loss against the Boise Broncos.

The Rams took a special moment prior to the matchup to highlight honorary captain, Madison Boles, representing Boles’s name on the back of their purple warmups. Followed by a heartwarming standing ovation, with a few tearful eyes on the sideline, the Rams were battling for much more tonight.

Heading into the match, Colorado State was third in the Mountain West Conference with Boise State right behind them in fourth. As the matchup began, Colorado State found themselves struggling to keep up the scoreboard, trailing Boise down to the last two points. The Rams pushed the Broncos to 26-26 but lost the battle 26-28.

It wasn’t until the second set that the Rams finally got ahold of the lead, 18-16. Similar to the first set, the two teams battled neck to neck for the last handful of points to secure the win. Thanks to a power kill by junior blocker, Karina Leber, the Rams took the set 25-22. Unfourtently, Colorado State lost its momentum in the final stretch, losing both the third and fourth set to Boise and closing out the game 1-3.

Even with the loss, the Rams still hold the third spot in the Mountain West just below University of Nevada, Las Vegas (17-3, 8-1).

The Rams will hit the road this Saturday to battle Utah State University in Logan, Utah. Colorado State will be back in Moby Arena on Oct. 27 to take on San Diego State University for the State Pride game, with only four more home games left in the regular season.

Reach Karsyn Lane at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @karsynlane1