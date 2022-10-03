CSU volleyball beats New Mexico, keeps perfect conference record

The Colorado State University Rams volleyball team continued their undefeated conference run against the University of New Mexico Lobos this weekend in Albuquerque, New Mexico. After beating the Lobos in four sets, the Rams improved to 4-0 in conference play and 11-4 on the season.

Through the first half of the first set, it looked to be all Rams after a four-point run and a subsequent six-point run to go up 13-7.

Later on, the Lobos garnered a pair of three-point runs of their own to tighten the score to 24-23. The Rams, courtesy of a kill by junior middle blocker Karina Leber, avoided extra points and won the set 25-23.

They didn’t avoid extra points in the second set, however, after a set full of long runs that eventually brought the score to 24-23 again, this time to the Lobos’ advantage. Behind defensive specialist Ruby Kayser’s second ace of the set and continued blocking excellence from junior middle blocker Naeemah Weathers — she had six blocks on the game — the Rams scored three straight points to win the second set 26-24.

The third set consisted of excellent play by the Lobos, who didn’t allow the streaky Rams to pile on points like they are so used to doing. Instead, the Rams committed 12 errors in the set, allowing easy points for the Lobos, who took the third set handily with a score of 25-19.

The Rams cut their errors nearly in half for the fourth and final set, only committing seven, and broadened their attack to become much more balanced. Behind multiple kills from junior opposite Alyssa Groves and senior outside hitter Annie Sullivan, the Rams were able to keep it close near the end of the set.

Leading 20-18 in another set that was looking to possibly go into extra points, a kill by Groves and two service aces by setter Ciera Pritchard sealed the deal on a five-point run to win the set 25-18.

The Rams will play their next match against the University of Nevada, Reno Thursday, Oct. 6 at Moby Arena. Two days later, they will face the only other undefeated team in the Mountain West Conference, San Jose State University, who also sits at 4-0 in conference play.

