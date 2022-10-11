CSU volleyball takes on SDSU to continue outstanding conference play

Colorado State University outside hitter Annie Sullivan (2) blocks the ball during the volleyball game against the University of Nevada, Reno Oct. 6. CSU won 3-0.

The Colorado State University women’s volleyball team has been almost perfect in Mountain West Conference play so far this year. But their might will be tested as they play on the road against the San Diego State University Aztecs Oct. 15.

The Rams, who recently lost to San Jose State University, snapped their five-game winning streak, making them 5-1 in conference games and 12-5 throughout the season.

Despite a loss in 2020, Colorado State has dominated against SDSU and is looking to continue this streak. 2021 was the last time the Rams faced off against the Aztecs, and it was a good matchup. The action-packed game led to a 3-2 Ram victory. CSU will play the Aztecs twice this year: once this weekend and again Oct. 27 at home.

When the Rams take on the Aztecs, each win is important, and each loss can hurt such a fantastic season. Winning against low-rank divisional teams is a good way for the Rams to bounce back.

The Rams, who are fourth in the Mountain West Conference, will be the favorites, as the Aztecs are sitting ninth so far this season. If CSU hopes to win, they will lean on junior outside hitter Kennedy Stanford. Stanford leads the team with 193 kills and a three kills per set average.

Redshirt senior setter Ciera Pritchard is fourth in total assists with a recorded 580 assists in the Mountain West Conference. She has been the definition of a team player for the Rams throughout the season. Pritchard gave her teammates the best opportunity to score, which has allowed CSU to establish a dominant offense.

Now that the rest of the volleyball season is within the Mountain West Conference, the Rams are sitting in great shape to take over. But after the loss against San Jose State, the Rams lost a chance to be No. 1 in the division.

Despite being on the road, CSU students can support our Colorado State Rams during Homecoming weekend by tuning into the Mountain West Network at2 p.m. Oct. 15.

Every game matters, and for the rest of the season, the goal will be competing in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship next month.

Reach Tyler Azzaro at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @TylerAzzaro.