Rams football looks for 1st win against Norvell’s former team

The Colorado State University Rams football team is back on the road this week following a bye week that separated nonconference play from the conference schedule. First on deck for the Rams is a marquee matchup against head coach Jay Norvell’s former team, the University of Nevada, Reno Wolf Pack.

Norvell spoke about the lead-up to the game during the weekly edition of the Jay Norvell Coach’s Show, hosted by C.B. & Potts at Collindale. He gave some updates on key injuries, such as to quarterback Clay Millen, who Norvell said will likely miss the game with a sprain in his throwing shoulder, making Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi the starter against Nevada.

“This is a team we match up well with. … We got to give them our best shot.” –Jay Norvell, CSU head football coach

He also touched on the continued departure of several members of the team, including another starting wide receiver, Ty McCullouch. His departure means the likely starting wide receivers — other than star Tory Horton — will be two true first-years, Justus Ross-Simmons and Louis Brown, according to Norvell.

Although many starting-caliber players have left the team, Norvell said during the show that “players weren’t committed” to being on the team and later on said he thinks the team “got a lot of nonsense” out of the program.

Looking on toward the game, Norvell is confident about playing against his former team. With the right personnel, the Rams may have a good chance at pulling out a win against Nevada on their home turf as long as the team fights the whole way through.

Rams offensive lineman Jacob Gardner was also present and spoke during the show. Despite not having the same offensive line starters for any two games this season, he is also confident in the team for the game against Nevada.

Gardner is one of the many Nevada transfers who made the move to CSU when Norvell did almost a year ago. He said he feels “prepared” to match up against the same pass rushers he used to line up against at practice during his tenure at Nevada.

Nevada currently holds a 2-3 record and looks to secure their first conference win against CSU. The Rams, 0-4, will look for their first win of the season against the Wolf Pack this Friday, Oct. 7.

