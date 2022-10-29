Rams basketball run Roadrunners home in blowout exhibition

Former Colorado State forward David Roddy (21) shoots over a defender from the 3-point line during CSU’s senior night home game versus Boise State University March 5, 2021. CSU upset Boise 71-68.

The Colorado State University men’s basketball team ignited the long-awaited start of basketball season in Moby Arena last night as they battled Metropolitan State University, Denver in a season-opening exhibition match. Since this was an exhibition game, it will not have an impact on the Rams’ regular season.

The 2022–23 season will officially begin against Gardner-Webb University Monday, November 7 at 7 p.m., with Colorado State playing four consecutive home games, counting the exhibition game.

Ad

“We’ve always been a team that prides ourselves on really playing together and moving the ball, being selfless, and I think you’ll see the same thing from this group.” -Niko Medved, head coach

Tonight’s starting lineup featured only returning Rams, as head coach Niko Medved slowly integrated new faces throughout the game. Tonights lineup included:

#15 – Jalen Lake

#5- Baylor Hebb

#23 – Isaiah Rivera

#10 – James Moors

#1 – John Tonje

The matchup started in the Roadrunners’ favor when they won tip-off and were allowed the chance to establish a small lead on the Rams. Only five minutes into the first half, new forward graduate student Patrick Cartier secured an easy layup, stealing the lead 10-9 for the Rams.

As the Rams challenged under the hoop, their communication got better and the scoreboard started to rise, this momentum persisted. Colorado State led MSU 20-15 halfway through the first half. This was only a taste of the dish they served the Roadrunners, finishing off the first half 45-29.

Returning from halftime, Colorado State held their heads high and led by even more. The Rams secured a 20-point lead on the Roadrunners, 64-43, with only 10 minutes left to spare.

Despite MSU’s efforts, the Roadrunners remained scoreless for nearly nine whole minutes in the final half of the matchup. It wasn’t until Jake Chrisman took to the free-throw line that MSU saw another point on the board. Colorado State then extended their lead even more and closed out the game with a blowout 91-52 win.

Ad

When asked about any team improvements, Rivera explained that it’s “really just our whole team; I feel like everyone put the work in this offseason. There wasn’t one guy I haven’t seen in the gym.”

As for the team’s identity moving forward this season, Medved emphasized the similarities they plan on embodying moving forward. “We’ve always been a team that prides ourselves on really playing together and moving the ball, being selfless, and I think you’ll see the same thing from this group,” Medved said.

Game leaders:

Points: Tonje (19), Rivera (18)

Assists: Rivera (4), Hebb (4)

Steals: Tonje (6)

Rebounds: Moors (10)

That’s all folks, Ram’s win 91-52! We’ll see you for the season opener on November 7#Stalwart x #TeamTogether pic.twitter.com/n900jqHihb — Colorado State Men’s Basketball (@CSUMBasketball) October 29, 2022

Reach Karsyn Lane at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @karsynlane1.