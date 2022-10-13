CSU+football+looks+for+Homecoming+win+against+2-4+Utah+State

After sneaking out of Reno, Nevada, with their first win of the season last week, Colorado State University football will try to stay undefeated in Mountain West Conference play when they host Utah State University Oct. 15, for Homecoming & Family Weekend.

The Rams earned their first win of the season against the University of Nevada, Reno despite not scoring an offensive touchdown. They’re now 1-4 this season overall and 1-0 in conference.

“Though it wasn’t pretty at times, it was really a satisfying team win,” head coach Jay Norvell said at his weekly press conference. “I thought our defense was outstanding.”

Meanwhile, Utah State is 2-4 on their season so far. Like CSU, one of the Aggies’ losses came as a blowout to a Football Championship Subdivision team at home, losing to Weber State University 35-7 Sept. 10.

“I just really think (Utah State University) is a hard-playing team that’s getting better.” -Jay Norvell, CSU football head coach

Utah State is 1-1 in conference play, most recently upsetting the United States Air Force Academy 34-27 Oct. 8. They have scored at least 20 points in all but two games this season, so CSU’s defense will look to remain in stellar form after carrying the Rams to the win last week.

With quarterback Clay Millen likely to miss another week with his shoulder injury, Giles Pooler will get the start for the Rams.

“We had some passing success with Clay (Millen) in there, so we really need him back,” Norvell said.

Utah State holds the betting edge with the majority of sportsbooks favoring the Aggies over the Rams by around 10 points. The last time the two programs played, Utah State escaped with a 26-24 victory Oct. 22, 2021.

The game will be CSU’s 98th Homecoming football game in the university’s history. The Rams have compiled a 51-45-1 record in previous Homecoming games, winning six of their last seven since 2014.

The game is slated to kick off at 5 p.m. Oct. 15.

“We’re very excited to come back home,” Norvell said.

