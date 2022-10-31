CSU football blown out by conference leader Boise State 49-10

The Colorado State University football team lines up at the beginning of a play during the football game against the University of Hawaii at Manoa Oct. 22. CSU won 17-13.

Colorado State University football went on the road searching for their first-ever victory against Boise State University Oct. 29, but the highly favored Broncos dominated the Rams, winning 49-10.

CSU remains winless all-time against the Broncos. Boise State has won all 12 matchups since the programs first met in 2011.

The Broncos improved to 6-2 overall, remaining at the top of the Mountain West Conference with a perfect 5-0 conference record. The Rams fell to 2-6, with their 2-2 conference record solidifying their place in the middle of the Mountain Division.

After punting on their first drive, Boise State scored touchdowns on consecutive drives to jump out to a 14-0 lead. The Rams responded with a 41-yard field goal from kicker Michael Boyle before Boise State scored two more touchdowns to extend their lead to 28-3.

Late in the second quarter, Clay Millen found Justus Ross-Simmons deep as he burnt his defender; the true freshman receiver took it 76 yards for the Rams’ first and only touchdown of the night.

Boise State opened the second half scoring touchdowns on three consecutive drives, widening their lead to 49-10.

With around five minutes remaining in the game, a sack and fumble recovery by defensive back Henry Blackburn led to a late scoring opportunity for the Rams. However, despite being handed great field position, the offense couldn’t get the seven yards needed for a touchdown, and the drive instead ended with a fourth-down interception thrown by quarterback Jackson Stratton.

Stratton became the fourth CSU quarterback to see action this season after he replaced Millen late in the game. He completed one of six passes for six yards with an interception in his debut.

CSU running back Avery Morrow, who recorded more than 100 rushing yards in each of the previous three games, was limited to just two yards on five carries as the Broncos run defense stifled the Rams. CSU’s leading rusher on the night, freshman Keegan Holles, had 21 yards on four attempts.

Backups finished out the game for Boise State after they pulled a number of their starters for the fourth quarter, holding a 49-10 lead.

In three quarters, Boise State’s star running back George Holani ran all over the Rams with 108 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Taylen Green also had an impressive three quarters, completing 24 of 30 passes for 305 yards and three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) before being pulled.

The Rams now look toward Saturday, Nov. 5, when they will go back on the road to face San Jose State University. The two teams last met for CSU’s Homecoming game last year, when Colorado State won 32-14. However, the Spartans have had a nice start to their 2022 season and will likely be favored over the visiting Rams.

Reach Kaden Porter at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @kqporter5.