Rams sweep UNLV for 1,000th program win

The Colorado State Rams volleyball took on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in the midst of a sea of orange Sept. 22 in celebration of CSU’s Ag Week. The Rams celebrated their ninth win of the season over the Lady Rebels, which doubled as the program’s 1,000th in school history.

The night started with the celebration of Hilbert’s 800th win with CSU, which came against the University of Wyoming on Tuesday.

Ad

The Rams got out to a hot 12-7 start in the first set, which prompted the Lady Rebels’ first timeout. The onslaught of points continued to a degree UNLV could not keep up with. Thanks to the fast pace from the jump, and plenty of UNLV errors, the Rams took the first set with ease by a score of 25-15.

The second set proved to be more sluggish for the Rams from the beginning as they fell to a quick 9-5 deficit. The Rams climbed back into a point-for-point set, and eventually were able to take a 2-0 lead by a score of 25-23.

As the pace slowed slightly over the course of the match, the Rams were able to find a more methodical approach that consisted of good decision-making and a balanced attack to go up 14-9. The Lady Rebels continued to have no answer for the Rams’ offense, and CSU was able to win the third set 25-18 to sweep the conference foes three sets to none.

The Rams, now 9-4 on the year, will take on the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs Sept. 29 to look for the program’s next win in the thousands.

Reach Braidon Nourse at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @BraidonNourse.