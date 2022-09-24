CSU football concludes non-conference play winless

Colorado State University football head coach Jay Norvell speaks to a referee at the Rams game against California State University, Sacramento Sept. 24. The Rams lost 41-10.

In their fourth and final non-conference game of the 2022 season, Colorado State University football hosted California State University, Sacramento in Canvas Stadium Sept. 24 for the program’s annual Ag Day game. The Hornets dominated the Rams, winning 41-10.

Horton continued his stellar season with another outstanding performance, recording three catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. He has consistently been a bright spot in an otherwise struggling offense.

Sacramento State came into the game ranked as the sixth best team in the Football Championship Subdivision by the FCS Coaches Poll. The Hornets last beat a Football Bowl Subdivision team in 2012 when they defeated a University of Colorado Boulder team that finished the season 1-11.

Colorado State remains winless on the season, beaten badly in all four non-conference games. The Rams have now lost 10 straight games, a streak dating back to week seven of the 2021 season.

Sacramento State scored to take an early 7-0 lead before CSU kicker Michael Boyle cut the lead to 7-3 on a short field goal. The 24-yard field goal was the Rams’ first first-half score this season.

Sacramento State increased their lead to 21-3 before CSU quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi found receiver Tory Horton for a deep touchdown late in the second quarter that cut the Hornets’ lead to 21-10.

Fowler-Nicolosi replaced quarterback Clay Millen, who left the game midway through the second quarter with an injury.

While they were able to score in the first half, the Rams’ scoring woes transferred to the second half this game. CSU was shut out 17-0 in the second half, losing the game 41-10.

Colorado State now heads into conference play trying to shake off the results of a difficult non-conference slate. The Rams will take next weekend off before looking for their first win Oct. 7 on the road against the University of Nevada, Reno — Jay Norvell’s former team.

