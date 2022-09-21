Rams football can only move forward against Sacramento State

The Colorado State University Rams football team is looking to garner its first win against California State University, Sacramento this Saturday, Sept. 24, which will be accompanied by the celebration of Ag Day with an orange out. The Rams have lost all three of their games during head coach Jay Norvell’s tenure, with blowout losses characterizing the Rams’ 2022-23 season so far.

The losses to the University of Michigan and Washington State University were not all that shocking. Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines continue to be ranked in the top five nationally, and Washington State had knocked off the 19th-ranked University of Wisconsin just a week prior to cruising to a 38-7 victory over the Rams.

The week two loss to Middle Tennessee State University was nothing less than shocking to the Rams. The Blue Raiders are a part of the Football Bowl Subdivision and are not ranked in that classification. Sacramento State came in at No. 7 in the FCS this week.

“Ram fans should take solace in the sheer infancy of this era of the program and the fact that — if nothing else — the only way to go now is up.”

The Rams enter their final week of nonconference play with more questions than answers following their first few games. Since the 34-19 loss to Middle Tennessee, three Rams have left the team in sudden fashion. On this list are former All-Freshman Team of the year wide receiver Dante Wright, former Lou Groza Award semifinalist kicker Cayden Camper and most recently the University of Nevada, Reno transfer wide receiver Melquan Stovall.

According to CBS’s The Bottom 25, Colorado State comes in as the worst team in college football up to this point. If there is anything Ram fans have come to learn, it’s that the process of rebuilding a football team is going to take time. Norvell has promised an air raid offense, but with a banged-up offensive line and an inexperienced quarterback in Clay Millen, no such offense has been displayed.

The silver lining of these issues is injuries heal, team chemistry grows over time and Clay Millen will gain experience while learning a lot about himself and his position simply by playing in more games. Ram fans should take solace in the sheer infancy of this era of the program and the fact that — if nothing else — the only way to go now is up.

