Rams golf seasons are officially underway

The Colorado State University men’s golf team teed off for the Ram Masters Invitational Sept. 19 and 20. The women’s team played in the Badger Invitational, which was hosted by the University of Wisconsin on Sept. 18-20. The men finished first as a team, and the women finished seventh.

The men played great throughout all 54 holes, finishing 17 under par as a unit. The Rams scored 823, which was 11 strokes better than the second-place team. But that’s not all, as four CSU men’s players placed in the top 10 of the competition. This allowed the team to take over and show their dominance.

Graduate student Davis Bryant tied for second, shooting five under par. Bryant played fantastically, scoring 68, 68 and 69 in the three rounds. Very consistent golf from Bryant was a driving force for a Rams victory.

Senior Connor Jones, sophomore Christoph Bleier and freshman Matthew Wilkinson tied for fifth, as they each scored 206 overall for the Invitational. Bleier finished seven strokes under par during the third round, with a score of 63. Bleier tied with former Ram Kyler Dunkle for the lowest round shot at the Ram Masters Invitational, a record that has stood since 2015.

The women’s team did not see the same success, but junior Panchalika Arphamongkol, who also goes by the name Friendly, finished third in the Invitational. Friendly finished with a four under par, scoring 212 through 54 holes. She posted her second top-five and seventh top-20 career finishes.

The only other player who finished in the top 20 for the Rams was junior Sofia Torres, who tied for 16th at three over par, scoring 219 overall.

The Rams will look to continue their season as the women take on the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic Sept. 26 and 27. The men will then tee off at the Denver University TPC Colorado Invitational Oct. 17-19.

Reach Tyler Azzaro at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @TylerAzzaro.