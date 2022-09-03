CSU volleyball closes out tournament weekend 2-1

The Colorado State University volleyball team hosted the Colorado State Invitational against the University of Arkansas, Florida Gulf Coast University and Alabama State University. After battling three new opponents, Colorado State finished the weekend with two wins and one loss.

Unfortunately, Colorado State had a slow start to the three-game homestand on Thursday, taking a 3-0 loss against Arkansas. Notably, the Razorbacks were the second straight defeat for the Colorado State University Rams volleyball team so far this season. Despite their determined efforts, CSU fell short 29-27 in the first set, 25-16 in the second and 25-11 in the third.

Regardless of their two-game losing streak, Colorado State came out ready to change the game as they prepared to battle FGCU Friday. In the first set, the Rams pushed to steal the lead but fell short two points, losing 25-23. CSU stole the win in both the second and third sets, taking the lead as they inched closer to a win. As the fourth set unraveled, it was clear the team was on a roll, beating the FGCU Eagles 25-16 and winning the matchup 3-1.

Last but not least, Colorado State finished the tournament against the Alabama State Hornets on Saturday with a stellar 3-0 win. The Hornets tried to grasp a chance at the win but couldn’t nearly manage to match the Rams’ energy. CSU closed out the first set 25-14, the second set 25-23 and finally the third set 25-8.

The Rams ended the weekend 2-1, outstanding considering these were all new opponents.

The Colorado State Rams volleyball team will hit the road for the first time this season to play in the Baylor Invitational in Waco, Texas, starting Sept. 8. Colorado State will then host the University of Colorado, Boulder Sept. 15 for the season’s white out game.

Reach Karsyn Lane at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @karsynlane1