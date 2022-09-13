Colorado State women’s basketball 2022-23 schedule released

Mckenna Hofschild (4) Colorado State Rams women’s basketball guard on offense dribbling down the court with the ball during a home game against the Utah State Aggies. Rams win 86-83 Feb. 9, 2022. (Michael Giles | The Collegian).

The Colorado State University women’s basketball team released the 2022-23 schedule this morning, previewing the upcoming matchups and future tournaments ahead for the Rams. The season will begin on Nov. 1 against Colorado Christian University at 6:30 p.m. in Moby Arena for an exhibition match.

– Mark your calendars and get your tickets! It’s going to be a great season of basketball! https://t.co/uzWzRvqQWW#Stalwart pic.twitter.com/cppUDgoKYG — Colorado State Women’s Basketball (@CSUWBasketball) September 13, 2022

Colorado State will then offically start off the season with a three-game homestead to start off Moby Madness with a bang. Later in the seaosn the Rams will face Mississippi State University and Auburn Univeristy on the road before heading into conference play. Additionally, the season will finish with the Mountain West Championship scheduled for March 5 to March 8 back in Las Vegas, Nevada to close out the new season.

The Rams will have an opportunity to start fresh with a new roster, new schedule and new season as they prepare to take on and bring back Moby Madness. Stay updated with CSU’s women’s basketball team by following their Twitter @CSUWBasketball and updates on @RMCollegianSpts.

