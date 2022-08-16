Do’s and don’ts for Ram fans on game day

Colorado State University fans hold up their hands and cheer during the Colorado State University basketball game against the University of Wyoming at Moby Arena Feb. 23. CSU won 61-55.

Colorado State University is back in full swing as the student population returns to campus, but more excitingly, Moby Arena and Canvas Stadium are waiting to be filled up once again.

For first-time CSU students or returning Rams who need a refresher, here are some tips and tricks for having an enjoyable experience as the green and gold athletes take on the new season.

Getting your tickets

The most accessible way to get your game day tickets is through the CSU Athletics website, where you’ll create a login or use your existing athletics login to obtain your free student ticket. You’ll want to get tickets for events in Moby Arena as early as possible, as those games can sell out quickly.

Like most online tickets, you should have them ready on your phone as you arrive at the game, and security will let you in.

Your included ticket works for the student sections at Moby and Canvas, not the numbered seats. In Moby, you can go to either end of the wooded court, while at Canvas, the entire lower-level seating on the east side is fully open to students. Both act on a first-come, first-served basis.

Policy mumbo jumbo

The things you need to know for logistics at Colorado State’s arena events are simple: No outside food or drinks, no drugs — which mostly pertains to weed and tobacco — and if you’re bringing a bag, make sure it’s a clear one.

Be prepared for metal detectors, and always bring your RamCard to ensure you’re not a University of Colorado Boulder Buffalo coming to ruin the fun.

In the arena

Once you’ve made it to your seat and finally get to see the Rams do their magic, there are a few things to be aware of if you want to maximize your experience.

Like any sporting event, expect lines to be long in between periods, and bring a few extra dollars, as concessions can be a bit pricey. However, if you’re 21 and want a drink faster than everyone else, look for the blue drink buckets in between the main concessions, as they can get you in and out before the next quarter.

As a side note, any sport other than the ones played at Moby and Canvas are usually free, and all the info for them can be found on the CSU Athletics site.

The fun stuff

Experiencing Moby Madness or Canvas Chaos is all part of the CSU campus life, but there’s a little more preparation involved before you head into game day.

In Canvas, at the beginning of each game, the chaos starts with the booming of a cannon that will jiggle the club-level windows. While Moby doesn’t have a cannon, it has a sound meter that measures the madness, so get ready to be loud.

The most commonly heard chants you need to know are the CSU Fight Song, the 3-point shot count and the “proud to be a CSU Ram” chant. If you’re completely unaware of these anthems, you’ll learn them quickly at any game.

Otherwise, show up in your CSU gear — unless there’s a specific theme, which you’ll see on the athletics schedule. Now enjoy your time as a Ram fan, and cheer on the green and gold!

