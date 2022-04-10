Lexie Keller breaks heptathlon record, Rams throw dominates

Another week of Colorado State outdoor track and field competition has brought another all-time school-record performance. Most of the CSU track and field Rams competed in Boulder, Colorado, for the Colorado Invitational, but some were in Tucson, Arizona, for the Jim Click Shootout this past weekend.

The highlight of the weekend came from senior Lexie Keller, who competed in one of her signature events, the heptathlon. Going into the weekend, Keller had the fifth-best score in CSU women’s heptathlon history. Beating personal records in every single one of the seven events, Keller took first place in the women’s heptathlon at the Jim Click Shootout and shattered the CSU record with a score of 5,803.

In Boulder, the Rams were once again frequent visitors of the podium, especially in the throwing events. Yolonda Johnson broke her personal best in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 58.85 seconds, which vaulted her to the third-best time in CSU history. Carly Wall won the women’s 5,000-meter run in a time of 18 minutes, 43.74 seconds.

Gabi McDonald and Michaela Hawkins placed first and second in the women’s shot put with marks of 15.07 meters and 13.69 meters, respectively. The throwing duo also placed first and second, respectively, in the women’s discus throw with marks of 53.74 meters and 49.88 meters. The Rams’ dominance in the women’s throws continued when Tarynn (Sieg) Bown placed first in the hammer throw with a mark of 58.57 meters.

Colorado State Notches Six Wins and Three Top 20 Marks on Saturday 📝 https://t.co/Tn7WDFo4t7#OutdoorRams — Colorado State T&F/XC (@CSUTrackFieldXC) April 10, 2022

On the men’s side, Tom Willems had the performance of the day, taking first in the 400-meter dash in a new personal-best time of 46.52 seconds. Willems maintained his fourth-place position in CSU’s outdoors history book but is now much closer to the third-place spot.

Mariano Kis won the men’s shot put by over two feet with a mark of 17.67 meters, which is a new outdoor personal best for Kis that placed him in the 13th spot in CSU’s all-time outdoor rankings. Adam Dawson and Jackson Morris took first and second in the men’s discus throw with marks of 55.12 meters and 53.84 meters, respectively.

The Rams will be traveling to Azusa, California, April 14-15 for the Bryan Clay Invitational. On April 16, the Rams will host their first of two home meets this season, the Doug Max Invitational, at Colorado State University.

Reach Braidon Nourse at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @BraidonNourse.