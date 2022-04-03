Rams track and field heats up, long distance women make history

The Colorado State University Rams were back on the track this past weekend, competing in two meets across California. Most of the Rams competed in the 2022 West Coast Relays, hosted by California State University, Fresno. Some, however, competed at the 2022 Stanford Invitational, where CSU history was made in two women’s long-distance events.

At Stanford, CSU’s women did not strike the podium, as there were a lot of international and sponsored athletes in the same competition who stole the show. However, Lauren Offerman and Annabel Stafford both took home school-record times in the 5,000-meter run and the 10,000-meter run, respectively.

In Palo Alto, Offerman ran a time of 15 minutes, 57.21 seconds in the 5,000-meter run, beating the previous CSU record of 16:12.02. Then Stafford ran a time of 33:25.33 in her 10,000-meter race, tipping the school record of 33:47.49 in her favor by over 20 seconds.

Back in Fresno, where the majority of the Rams were competing, there were a few athletes who cracked the top three in their events. Additionally, there were a few athletes who broke personal records.

Adam Stark placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 47.87. Ryan Birkmeier made a personal record in the 800-meter run and took first place with a time of 1:50.36. Then, in the 1,500-meter run, Jacob Brueckman placed first with a time of 3:43.81. Andrew Doctor took first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.15 seconds, a new personal record that was good for ninth on the CSU all-time leaderboard. Allam Bushara took first in the triple jump with a mark of 15.23 meters.

On the women’s side, Janyah Jasper was at it again in the 100-meter dash, finishing second at the meet. She made a personal record in the event with a time of 11.52, which vaulted her from ninth in the CSU all-time rankings to fifth. Sarah Carter took first in the 5,000-meter run and snatched the second-best time in CSU history at 16:08.95.

Gabi McDonald improved on her best discus throw by nearly six feet to win the event. Her new personal record of 53.98 meters is the 12th on the all-time CSU leaderboard.

The Rams will next compete at the Colorado Invitational in Boulder, Colorado, starting April 8.

