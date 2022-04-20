FoCo Roller Derby presents 11th annual Skate-a-thon

The FoCo Roller Derby, a nonprofit athletics organization, is having a private Skate-a-thon April 25 to raise money for scholarships and fund the team.

For some background on the organization, FoCo Roller Derby was founded in 2006, becoming “the first roller derby league in Northern Colorado,” according to their website. There are currently 32 active members between skaters, officials and volunteers.

“Some have raised flat donations, while others earn donations per lap, so speed will be of the essence.” -Coleen Elliott, FoCo Roller Derby head official

This year, the team is hosting their 11th annual Skate-a-thon, and the skaters hope to reach a $7,500 goal. The team’s Givebutter fundraising page has raised $2,513 as of April 19, but there is still time to donate to the team or individual skaters.

There will be about 25 league members contributing to the event ranging from 23-50 years old, each skating laps for one hour.

“Some have raised flat donations, while others earn donations per lap, so speed will be of the essence,” said Coleen Elliott, head official for FoCo Roller Derby.

FoCo Roller Derby is back! And so is our annual fundraiser: Skate-a-thon 🛼 Help us #BreakDownBarriers by funding our Hardship Scholarships, Lender Gear Library & more! #rollerderby #derbytwitter https://t.co/pG9JwxcSgx pic.twitter.com/qG00dTWa33 — FoCo Roller Derby (@focorollerderby) April 6, 2022

Most of the funds will go toward finding permanent practice space, operational expenses of the team and hardship scholarships, while the rest will be able to support members through allowing FoCo Roller Derby to recruit more skaters or better engage current members.

Although the event is private, fans will be able to support their skaters by streaming the Skate-a-thon from the FoCo Roller Derby Facebook page April 25.

On another note, the FoCo Roller Derby’s junior team is preparing for the female division of the Junior Roller Derby Association Playoffs, which is coming up on June 25.

Reach Taylor Paumen at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @TayTayPau.