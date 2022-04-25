CSU tennis ends 2nd in MWC after beating Wyoming, Nevada

It was a great weekend to be a Ram, as the Colorado State University women’s tennis team finished their regular season against the University of Wyoming April 21 and then the University of Nevada, Reno April 23.

The Wyoming matches were played at the CSU Tennis Complex, where the Rams went 2-0, putting the team at a 14-7 overall record, and they finished the regular season 8-2 in the Mountain West Conference and in second place. The Rams are just behind California State University, Fresno (20-3 overall, 10-0 MW), but CSU clinched a bye for the upcoming Mountain West tournament.

The Border War started the weekend with doubles matches in which Ram duo Somer Dalla-Bona and Sarka Richterova won as the first seed, 6-2. The other pair, Radka Buzkova and Matea Mihaljevic, ended up second with a 6-3 win. Buzkova and Mihaljevic have so far ended with 24 duo wins in a single season — the program’s most.

The singles then began, and Wyoming won match one, but that did not affect the other matches, which Lucia Natal, Mihaljevic and Dalla-Bona played in.

Natal has earned a stellar record at CSU, coming in with a 17-3 record before the Border War. Natal’s match only added to that, with both sets ending 6-3 in her favor.

Mihaljevic followed with a win, with the first set ending 6-4 and the second ending 6-3. Dalla-Bona pushed through three sets and finished the day with a win. Her first set ended 6-1 in Wyoming’s favor, but she ended up winning the next two at 6-3 and 6-2.

The weekend then followed with Nevada games, which were pushed inside to the Fort Collins Country Club due to windy conditions.

The doubles matches started with Tracy Guo and Natal, who won their sets to get the doubles point at 6-3. Buzkova and Mihaljevic took the only loss of the day, ending in Nevada’s favor, 6-3. The final doubles match was Dalla-Bona and Richterova with a 6-1 win, making a third-place tie for record wins in a season at 21 wins for the doubles team.

Yeah, we did that ✅ Celebrated our international players

✅ Swept Nevada

✅ Win No. 14 overall

✅ Win No. 8 conference

✅ No. 2 seed for tourney‼️#MakingHerMark x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/IUj32zsRyv — Colorado State Tennis (@CSUTennis) April 24, 2022

The singles games began with the green and gold on top. The first match was Richterova not giving the Nevada player a chance for any points and ending both sets 6-0. Then match two came, and Dalla-Bona wrapped it with a two-set win, 6-2 and 6-1. The final match of the regular season was with Buzkova, who completed the weekend with another win for the Rams, 6-4 and 6-1.

This match ended the season with an 8-2 conference record, the most conference wins in program history, and four consecutive conference wins, the best in Mountain West history.

The team now prepares for the 2022 Mountain West Women’s Tennis Championship, which starts April 28 for the Rams, where they will play the winner of the Boise State University and San Jose State University round-one game.

