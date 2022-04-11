CSU softball breaks losing streak against New Mexico Lobos

Junior Makenna McVay (19) bunts to get onto first April 10. She scored a run for Colorado State University through Peyton Allen’s RBI. Colorado State won two games this weekend against the University of New Mexico Lobos in a three-game series.

The Colorado State University softball team recovered from their three-game loss streak against Utah State University with a 2-1 series at home against the University of New Mexico at Ram Field.

Game one was played April 8, and the Rams looked prepared to play with Julia Cabral as the pitcher. The Lobos hit a centerfield homer in the first inning, but this didn’t seem to faze CSU, as they answered with two runs in the bottom of the first inning.

The second inning had no runs, but in the following inning, the Lobos found themselves with another homer and tied the game. The Rams, however, answered with a score by Danielle Serna.

In the fourth inning, Ashley York had a hit on the Lobos’ second basewoman, who had an error, scoring two runners in for Colorado State. Game one ended with the Rams winning 5-2 with nine hits.

In game two, the Lobos came back ready to play with a two-run homer in the first inning. The Rams returned with a home run by Peyton Allen in the second. The defense played by both teams was great and did not allow any more runs in until the final inning.

It was a windy day at Ram Field, but we handled the wind and shutout the Lobos to secure another Mountain West series victory on Sunday. #MakingHerMark 📝 https://t.co/nurE1E6lFE pic.twitter.com/vCPWLwj8Od — Colorado State Softball (@CSUSoftball) April 11, 2022

As the seventh inning hit off, the Lobos had two RBIs, and the Rams attempted to make a comeback and were able to get a run. Game two went to the Lobos 4-2, with one match left between the two Mountain West Conference opponents.

In game three, the two squads were welcomed with 20 mph winds. CSU took advantage on the offensive side, being the first to add to the scoreboard with three RBIs in the third inning.

With another in the fourth, followed by a three-run homer by Kaitlyn Cook, the gap for UNM to bounce back widened. Finishing in the fifth, the Rams scored a final run, leaving the umpires to call the game. The Rams took game three 8-0 along with the series against New Mexico with a final score of 2-1.

The Rams will next be heading east to Greeley, Colorado, for a single-game matchup against the University of Northern Colorado April 12.

Reach Bryson Schminke at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @brysons81.