CSU men’s golf ties for 3rd place at Wyoming Cowboy Classic

The Colorado State University men’s golf team tied for third place in the 2022 Wyoming Cowboy Classic on Tuesday. After a turbulent opening day, just two Ram golfers were keeping par at the meet. However, down the stretch, with a few amazing rounds by Connor Jones and Davis Bryant, the green and gold were able to turn their performance for the better.

Finishing in third place at the Whirlwind Golf Club’s Cattail course in Chandler, Arizona, was a step in the right direction for the CSU men’s golf team. In a tournament wherein most of the 25 participating teams made the 2021 NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals, 13th is not terrible.

But after the last season’s disappointing finish in the 2021 Mountain West Men’s Golf Championship, the CSU golfers are playing with a chip on their shoulder. Looking to capitalize on their success in the National Invitation Tournament last month and roll their performance into the Wyoming Classic, the men’s team was able to rally on the second day, jumping to third place.

A great tournament with some key wins for us! Congrats Connor on your runner-up finish! 📝 https://t.co/O7fxlNMNFd#CSURams x @pedersentoyota pic.twitter.com/qCM4gokFfA — Colorado State Men's Golf (@CSUMGolf) April 6, 2022

The third round teed off at the Cattail course with Bryant and Jones in the top 20. In the final 18 holes, Jones took over, finishing the 18th hole tied for second place with a score of 204. Bryant, a senior, also found success in the third round, as he finished the tournament tied for 11th place.

In recent history, the CSU men’s golfers have had success at the individual level; however, the last time the team was competitive as a whole was in the 2010-11 season, the second season after their 2008 Mountain West championship. The silver lining for Ram fans is this third-place finish ties their best team performance at the Wyoming Cowboy Classic. With the season having only just begun, CSU golf seems to be correcting course. This marks the second tournament in a row wherein the Rams have over-performed their expectations.

The Rams will continue their season on April 11 for the 75th Western Intercollegiate hosted by San Jose State University.

Reach Jack Taylor at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @J_taylr.