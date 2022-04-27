Colorado State women’s golf finishes 8th at MW tournament

The Colorado State University women’s golf team made their final trip of the season this week as they competed in the 2022 Mountain West Women’s Golf Championship, finishing in eighth place.

The Colorado State University women’s golf team made their final trip of the season this week as they competed in the 2022 Mountain West Women’s Golf Championship. The tournament was hosted at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, where teams competed in three rounds from April 18-20.

The fifth-ranked team in the country, San Jose State University, took home the title, while Colorado State finished eighth out of nine teams.

From the start of the tournament, Colorado State struggled to produce momentum for itself. As a team, they shot a collective 307, which put the team in eighth place after round one. Individually, the Rams had a bit of hope, as two golfers, Lacey Uchida and Andrea Bergsdottir, finished round one three over par, which was enough for both of them to be in the top 20 after Monday.

It looked like the Rams had a little bit of fight in them after round two with a team score of 297, which was enough to lift the team into the seventh position after the second round. Uchida and Bergsdottir also saw positive movement in their individual play, with Uchida able to catapult herself into the top 10 with a score of 5 over par after round two. Bergsdottir found herself moving into the top 15 with her score of +6, along with teammate, Sofia Torres, who showed the most movement of any Ram from round one to round two.

Although the team showed some positive results in round two, they were unable to sustain that momentum going into Wednesday’s final round. The team shot a collective score of 305, which allowed the University of Nevada, Reno’s team to leapfrog the Rams and condemn them to an eighth-place finish in the tournament. Uchida achieved a top-15 finish, with a final score of nine over par. Bergsdottir and Torres finished just outside the top 20, as they both tied for 21st with scores of +11.

It wasn’t the finish to the season the Rams would have pictured, but promising performances by underclassmen Uchida and Torres show this team is in good hands and could be contenders in this conference in the coming seasons.

Reach Bailey Shepherd at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @B_Sheps .