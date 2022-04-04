Colorado State battles Utah State in 3-game weekend series

The Colorado State University softball team battled against the Utah State University Aggies in a three-game series played in Logan, Utah, the weekend of April 1. The Rams were 3-3 in conference play while the Aggies were 3-0 in the conference as they entered the weekend.

Game one began April 1, and the Aggies started off with a two-run home run in the first inning. Ultimately, those would be the Aggies’ only runs of the game. The Rams struggled scoring and ended most innings with runners on the bases. The game ended with the Rams having four hits over the Aggies’ three, but the Aggies won game one 2-0. Despite the loss, Colorado State starting pitcher Julia Cabral got six strikeouts.

In game two, the Aggies played amazing defense to combat the offense the Rams delivered on the diamond. The Aggies allowed the Rams only one hit in the game in the seventh inning by outfielder Ashley Michelena. The Aggies scored with a homer in the third and a base hit to bring in a runner in the fifth. The Rams ended up losing day two with a final score of 2-0.

In game three, the Rams were finally able to put a run on the board in the series. The Aggies seemed to have been seeing the ball very well, since they managed a three-run home run in the first inning, a two-run homer in the fourth and a solo home run in the sixth. The Rams also scored in the sixth. The run was scored by Makenna McVay, who hit a single to get on base, with the RBI going to Peyton Allen. Allen hit a triple to send McVay all the way around the diamond.

Despite Colorado State’s efforts, game three ended with the Rams losing 6-1 and the Aggies winning the series 3-0. This series turnout put the Rams sixth in the 2022 Mountain West Conference softball standings and Utah State at second, right behind San Diego State University.

The Rams will hope to bounce back for their next conference series against the University of New Mexico. Notably, New Mexico lost their series against Utah State and is currently eighth in the conference. The Rams will be hosting the series this weekend starting April 8 at Ram Field.

