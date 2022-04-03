10 female athletes at CSU you need to know

Colorado State University is known to have very competitive women’s sports. However, female athletes are often overlooked. They don’t get the same attention, promotion or fan bases the men do, so here are some names you should remember.

10. Golf: Andrea Bergsdottir

Andrea Bergsdottir is a junior from Gothenburg, Sweden. She had a great start to the 2022 season in the Florida Atlantic University Paradise Invitational, posting “a 2-under 70 in the last 18 to tie for 21st at 1-under 215,” according to a recap of the event. Additionally, “it was also a career-low, 54-hole total for Bergsdottir and a season-low round, tied with her opening round.” Off the course, she is also a very dedicated student, earning her Mountain West Academic All-Conference honor in 2020.

9. Softball: Ashley Michelena

This standout graduate student is a two-time Mountain West All-Conference player and star center outfielder. Last year, Ashley Michelena “finished second on the team with a .307 batting mark as leadoff,” as written in her bio. She also “led the team with 11 multiple-hit games, including carrying a 12 on-base streak.” It will be exciting to see how she does this season for her super senior year.

8. Swimming and diving: Maya White

Just a freshman, Maya White has already made her mark on the CSU swim team. She specializes in freestyle and breaststroke. This season, she swam a 4:52.01 in the 500-yard freestyle and a 16:28.50 in the 1,650-yard freestyle, placing her second in the CSU record books for each event. White is hoping to kick it up a notch this season by making qualifying times for NCAA “B” team, according to this news brief — a difficult feat for a swimmer.

7. Basketball: McKenna Hofschild

This 5-foot, 5-inch guard is one of the more decorated female athletes currently at CSU. McKenna Hofschild has earned Mountain West Newcomer of the Year, All-Mountain West Team and Mountain West Player of the Week. In the 2021-22 season, she averaged 16.9 points per game and accumulated 216 assists, making her second in the Mountain West Conference for scoring. She is the backbone of the basketball team and is often the highest scorer.

6. Cross country: Claudia Burgess

Claudia Burgess is a leader of the women’s cross country team and has competed in the 2021 NCAA championships. She is a three-time Academic All-Mountain West honoree and a Mountain West Athlete of the Week. Notably, Burgess contributed to the 2021 Wyoming Cross Country Invitational win to begin the season and earn Mountain West Athlete of the Week in 2021.

5. Volleyball: Alexa Roumeliotis

Alexa Roumeliotis came back for her COVID-19 year of eligibility to help lead the Rams to a conference championship. Along the way, she collected many awards herself, including Mountain West All-Conference, and she is a five-time Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week. In the 2021 season, she totaled 424 digs for a 4.42 average per season, contributing to the lead in the Mountain West and placing No. 50 in the country in 2020, according to her athlete bio. She also “set a program record with 36 digs in a four-set match against (the University of Nevada, Las Vegas).”

4. Tennis: Somer Dalla-Bona

Somer Dalla-Bona is a graduate transfer from Coastal Carolina University. She was always in the No. 1 singles position, and she is predicted to make a huge impact at CSU. “She earned All-Sun Belt honors in doubles in 2018 and 2021 and in singles in 2019 and 2021,” according to her athlete bio. She also carries Universal Tennis Ratings “of 9.68 in singles and 9.95 in doubles.”

3. Soccer: Gracie Armstrong

Gracie Armstrong has spent three seasons with the Rams. Armstrong holds several CSU records, including assists in a season with eight in 2019. She has also been honored with United Soccer Coaches Association All-Pacific Region Second Team, All-Mountain West First Team and All-Mountain West Newcomer Team. Most recently after earning All-Conference, she became “CSU’s first three-time All-MW honoree” this past season, according to her athlete bio. Also this past season, she led the Rams to their second-ever Mountain West championship game appearance.

2. Swimming and diving: Lindsay Gizzi

Lindsay Gizzi is currently competing in her debut collegiate season and has already broken records. The diver ranks third overall in CSU history for three-meter dives and fourth for her one-meter dive. She is just a freshman and will likely make a large impact on the program in the years to come.

1. Track and field: Lauren Gale

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Lauren Gale on this list. So far this indoor season, Gale currently holds the CSU record for both the indoor and outdoor 4×400-meter relays and both the indoor and outdoor 400-meter races. This past summer, Gale also took a trip to Tokyo with Team Canada for the Olympic Games. She was an alternate for the 4×400 meter relay, where her team fell just short of the podium, placing fourth in the games.

Reach Ruby Kayser, Adah McMillan and Savannah Brown at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @csucollegian