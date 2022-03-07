CSU women’s tennis splits competitions in trip to Arizona

CTV Sports: Ella Fredrikson

The Colorado State University women’s tennis team (5-3 overall record) went 1-1 in their trip to Arizona on March 6, where they took on both Grand Canyon University (2-4) and the University of Arizona (10-3).

The Rams started off their Sunday in Phoenix taking on GCU. First came the doubles competition, in which CSU dominated, completing a clean sweep on the backs of Lucia Natal/Tracy Guo and Sarka Richterova/Somer Dalla-Bona. The third doubles match went unfinished, and the first two victories secured the doubles point for the Rams.

In the singles, Natal, Dalla-Bona and Radka Buzkova all won their matches to score the remaining points needed to win the competition against GCU. The last match of the singles also went unfinished. The final score was 4-2 in favor of the Rams.

Then, the Rams made their way to Tucson, Arizona, to take on the Arizona Wildcats. The doubles competition did not go as well this time around, as Arizona swept the Rams to take the doubles point. The last match went unfinished.

The Rams put up a fight in the singles competition, taking it down to the very last match. They needed four match wins here to make up for the doubles sweep suffered earlier in the day. Dalla-Bona made quick work in her match, winning both sets. Natal and Buzkova won to bring the CSU singles-win total to three overall. Then, after two other CSU losses and a long match that took three sets to decide, Sarah Weekley came up just short of bringing the competition home for the Rams. The Wildcats won 4-3.

The Rams will get over a week of rest before they take on the University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes (4-5) March 15.

Reach Braidon Nourse at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @BraidonNourse.