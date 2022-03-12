CSU men’s basketball finishes MWC Championships in semifinal loss

Isaiah Stevens (4), maneuvers around his opponent from San Diego State University March 11. Stevens scored 21 points for Colorado State, the second most points out of the team. SDSU ultimately beat CSU 63-58.

After coming off an intense final-second win against Utah State University, the Colorado State University men’s basketball team took to the court for day two of the 2022 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship in the semifinal matchup against San Diego State University. Unfortunately, Colorado State ended their season last night, losing to San Deigo State with a final score of 63-58.

The semifinals game was truly a battle of the fittest, especially considering the Rams and Aztecs’ previous games and current rankings. The two teams first battled Jan. 8 at Viejas Arena in San Diego, when the Aztecs sent the Rams home with a 79-49 loss. However, Colorado State defeated San Diego State with a close 58-57 win Feb. 4 in Moby Arena. As for the rankings, Colorado State headed into the game ranked second with San Diego State right behind them ranked third overall.

In the first half, Colorado State came out ready to dominate but found themselves trailing San Diego State. Only five minutes into the first quarter, the Rams had managed to establish a seven-point lead with a score of 14-7 despite the Aztecs’ pressure. Unfortunately, the lead was short-lived, and San Diego State took the lead and finished out the half up 35-26.

As for the second half, it was clear the Rams were focused on closing the gap the Aztecs had established. Determined to change the direction of the matchup, Colorado State managed to score 32 points in the second half. In Ram fashion, it was a close game up to the last few seconds. With only seconds left on the clock, Colorado State managed to only trail by five points, but the clock beat them to the win. Despite the Rams’ efforts, San Diego State University took the semifinals with a final score of 63-58.

At the end of the season, the CSU men’s basketball team will bid farewell to one graduate student, Chandler Jacobs. Notably, this was Jacobs’ first and last year playing for Colorado State, and he will leave a huge impact.

Regardless of last night’s loss, the Rams look forward to NCAA Selection Sunday, when the full bracket for the 68-team NCAA men’s basketball tournament is revealed with a huge possibility that Colorado State will be included. Head coach Niko Medved touched on the 2022 season along with possibilities for this Sunday.

“The season’s just been phenomenal: these guys, just all the way around, the way the guys have played, the fan support, being ranked — I could go on and on,” Medved said. “I’m so proud of these guys. It’s been so fun, and Sunday’s going to be a special day. … It’s going to be an emotional day for them because that’s what they’ve wanted, and they’ve earned it.”

Tune in Sunday, March 13, when the men’s field will be announced at 4 p.m. MT on CBS.

Reach Karsyn Lane at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @karsynlane1.