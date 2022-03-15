CSU men’s basketball seeded No. 6 for NCAA Tournament

Colorado State University Men’s basketball team awaits their seed placement during a private event celebrating selection day at the Canvas Stadium. The Rams are the sixth seed and will be competing in march madness with their first game against the Michigan State Spartans. Mar. 14,2022. (Michael Giles |The Collegian).

March Madness has begun and the Colorado State University Rams are headed to the Big Dance.

March 13 was not only Selection Sunday for the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament, it was also a day of joy and recognition for the Rams. The CSU squad was seeded No. 6, the best in the school’s history.

The green and gold are on their way to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the first game of the tournament, and they will face off against the No. 11 University of Michigan on Thursday, March 17 at 10:15 a.m. MT.

While CSU’s first postseason tournament ended in the semifinals of the 2022 Air Force Reserve MW Men’s Basketball Championship with a 63-58 loss to San Diego State University, the team was already ready to turn their focus to this late March opportunity.

This will be the first time Colorado State has been to the Dance since 2013 and the first time with head coach Niko Medved. Before the Rams’ selection event on Sunday, CSU released that Medved will be sticking around Fort Collins for at least another seven years, as his contract was renewed through the 2028-29 season.

As Medved prepares his players for Thursday’s matchup, the players are more than ready. Most fans and sports analysts are looking at highly decorated junior forward David Roddy, who was recently named to the Air Force Reserve MW Championship All-Tournament team. Isaiah Stevens is also on the radar.

For familiar fans, the two Rams are known for greatness and connecting on rhythmic plays on the court, but they’ll also have to succeed alone if the Rams want to make it through the first round.

As the Rams face off for their first Big Ten matchup of the season, Michigan comes to Indianapolis with an average 17-14 overall record and 11-9 in conference play. The Wolverines got strong wins over the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and SDSU, who were big threats to the Rams season.

While one could argue the Wolverines play in a higher level conference, the Rams are ready to put their season’s preparation to work and make a difference in all the madness of March.

Stay tuned as The Collegian will be covering the Rams’ journey through the NCAA tournament on Twitter @RMCollegianSpts and updates after the games on our website.

Reach Taylor Paumen at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @TayTayPau.