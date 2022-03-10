CSU men’s basketball takes close quarterfinal win against Utah State

David Roddy (21) eyes his opponents from Utah State University as he goes in for the ball March 10. The Rams won 53-51.

The Colorado State University men’s basketball team stepped on the court tonight for their first appearance in the 2022 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship in Las Vegas at the Thomas & Mack Center for the quarterfinals matchup against Utah State University.

Earlier this week, Mountain West Conference released its men’s basketball awards for the 2021-22 season and mentioned two of our Colorado State Rams. Junior forward David Roddy received the MW Player of the Year for his outstanding performance and drive so far this season. Notably, Roddy also was named Third-Team All-American by Sports Illustrated — the fifth Ram ever to be recognized as an All-American and the first since 2017.

Secondly, junior guard Isaiah Stevens was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team for his consistent teamwork and dedication to the game. Both Rams have truly had an outstanding performance this season and aren’t ready to stop there.

In the first half of the Utah State matchup, Colorado State struggled to find its rhythm and allowed Utah State a chance at the lead. Seemingly upset with the referees, the Rams showed pure frustration on their faces but managed to turn it into determination. The Rams established only a four-point lead by the end of the first half, with a score of 29-25.

“I’m a very passionate guy, and sometimes it bleeds out,” Roddy said. “I just wanted to have that next play mentality and just make winning plays, get rebounds as much as possible, and directing my teammates wherever they needed to be.”

As for the second half, it was a battle for the lead, with 10 lead switches throughout the matchup. Not only was the lead switched 10 times, but the Rams and Aggies tied four times during the quarterfinals battle. The tension in the arena had everyone on the edge of their seats. Despite Utah’s last-minute efforts, the Rams defeated the Aggies with a final score of 53-51.

The Colorado State University men’s basketball team will be back tomorrow night for the semifinal matchup against the No. 4 quarterfinal winners at 9 p.m Pacific Standard Time. Tune in on CBS Sports Network to support the men’s team as they battle through the MW tournament.

Reach Karsyn Lane at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @karsynlane1.