David Roddy: Colorado State basketball’s star athlete

David Roddy (21) drives past a defender toward the basket at Moby Arena for the Colorado State men’s basketball game versus the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Jan. 28.

Known for his skills in Moby Arena, his power behind the basketball and being one of Colorado State University’s star athletes, David Roddy is the Ram to watch on the CSU men’s basketball team.

Roddy has taken Moby Arena by storm this season with his outstanding leadership and game execution on the court. Not only has Roddy been recognized by Colorado State fans, he has caught the attention of basketball experts nationwide. As he approaches the final stretch of his third career year, Roddy has received many notable awards and is recognized for his outstanding accomplishments.

During Roddy’s sophomore year, he was named a first-team 2020-21 All-Mountain West Conference Winner. The All-Conference teams were decided by the Mountain West Conference’s 11 head coaches. Noticed for his outstanding stats and averages, Roddy enjoyed the spotlight and didn’t quit improving.

“With plenty of season still ahead of him, the Rams should be ready for the many more milestones their MVP will reach.”

When Colorado State traveled in November to take on the bracket at the 2021 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam tournament, the Rams dominated, coming home as the champions. This wasn’t the only award CSU brought back to Fort Collins. With an average of 31 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, Roddy was awarded tournament MVP. For the Rams, Roddy was the game-changer — he led them to victories.

After bringing home a championship and MVP award, Roddy was ready to hit another milestone. In CSU’s December 2021 matchup against Mississippi State University, Roddy reached 1,000 points made during his college basketball career. This was a huge accomplishment for Roddy because only 32 Rams have scored 1,000 points in their careers. With plenty of season still ahead of him, the Rams should be ready for the many more milestones their MVP will reach.

Recently, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced that Roddy was named to the watchlist for the John R. Wooden Award. The list includes “25 student-athletes who are front-runners for the sport’s most prestigious honor” based on their accomplishments so far this season, according to the LAAC. Voting for the award opens in March prior to the NCAA tournament, and voters should consider the players’ whole season of play alongside the tournament’s first rounds. The winner of the 2022 John R. Wooden Award will be announced in April.

This article only highlights a portion of Roddy's success at Colorado State, but you can stay up to date on his career by following his Instagram and Twitter accounts @droddy22. Support Colorado State men's basketball in their next showdown against San Diego State University on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. in Moby Arena.

