CSU women’s club lacrosse heads to start-of-season shootout

CTV Sports: Lee Medley

The Colorado State University women’s club lacrosse team kicked off their 2022 spring season this weekend as they headed to the Santa Barbara Shootout in Santa Barbara, California.

The two-day tournament consisted of four games in all for the Rams as they competed against Division I-level teams.

On day one of the shootout, the Rams played their first match against the University of Oregon Ducks. Colorado State took great control over the game — all their preparation was worth it, and they came out on top with a monumental 19-7 win over the Ducks.

After a break, the Rams took the field again with hopes of another win. They took on the Michigan State University Spartans, who seemed to be an evenly matched opponent to the Rams.

At the half, the Spartans were slightly up — 7-5 — and while Colorado State outscored MSU in the second half, they fell just short, losing by one at 10-9 to wrap up day one.

Colorado State had an 8 a.m. start on day two. Their third game of the tournament was against the University of California, Davis. The UC Davis Aggies unfortunately had better accuracy than the Rams, taking the win 18-15.

The day wasn’t over for the Rams, though, as they had a chance to bounce back and end the shootout on a high note. Their last game was against the Washington State University Cougars, which ended up being the highest scoring game the Rams had all weekend. Colorado State finished the tournament with a 21-11 win over the Cougars, completing the weekend with a 2-2 overall record. The Santa Barbara Shootout was a great start for the Rams as they prepare for the rest of their season.

The green and gold will play the United States Air Force Academy the weekend of March 4-6, with the location and exact date and time to be determined.

