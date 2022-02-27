CSU track and field takes 1st, 2nd at MW Championship

Lauren Gale, in her 2021 Olympic jersey, poses in a start position on the Jack Christiansen Memorial Track in Fort Collins Oct. 4, 2021.

The 2022 Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships concluded Feb. 26 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. During the three days of competition including the conference’s best athletes, the Colorado State University Rams put on a show.

The women’s team won their championship comfortably, scoring 151 total points during the meet. Second-place San Diego State University scored 112.5 points, cementing a staggering 38.5-point victory for the Rams in the team scores. The men’s competition, however, was tighter. The CSU men finished in second place in a team competition that stayed close until the end. The United States Air Force Academy finished first with 180 points, while CSU finished only nine points behind with 171 total.

It didn’t take long for CSU to reach the podium for a single event. In only the second event of the meet, CSU took third in the men’s distance medley with a time of 9 minutes, 48.23 seconds. In the same event, CSU’s women took second with a time of 11:47.66.

On day two of the meet, junior Mariano Kis took second in the men’s weight throw with a distance of 19.39 meters. The field prowess continued when junior Jordan Lanning took second in the women’s high jump with a mark of 1.78 meters. Then, in the conclusion of the women’s pentathlon, senior Lexie Keller finished second across the four-event competition with a total score of 4,004.

Day three of the event proved to be the most eventful. Day two was mostly dedicated to preliminary races, wherein athletes racing in distances up to the mile competed to qualify for the finals that took place on day three.

Senior Lauren Gale placed first in the women’s 200-meter dash at 23.00 seconds. Gale also placed first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.78 seconds. Gale became the first athlete in Mountain West Conference history to win five conference titles in the 400-meter. She also beat the championship meet record in the same race by over a second.

Here are all of the other Rams who placed in the top three on the final day of competition:

