CSU track and field breaks records preparing for MW meet

The Colorado State University track and field team has had a monumental season thus far with records broken, improving in every meet they compete in.

The team continued their indoor season with a strong start after winter break by competing in the Potts Invitational in Boulder, Colorado. On the first day, five out of the 10 events CSU competed in ended with a Ram win, including pole vaulting by Celyn Stermer (12 feet, 5.5 inches), high jump by Jordan Lanning (5’9.25″), weight throw by Tarynn Bown (60’3.25″), triple jump by Makayla Williams (37’4.5″) and Mariano Kis in the shot put (56’9.25”).

By the conclusion of the Potts Invitational, there were four more first-place Rams. The events were Tom Oates in the one mile (4 minutes, 10.88 seconds), Liam Mather in the 60-meter hurdles (8.04), Janyah Jasper in the 60-meter dash (7.51) and Lauren Gale in the 200-meter dash (23.52).

The team’s next meet was the Air Force Invitational, which was hosted by the United States Air Force Academy. The women Rams showed amazing will and strength. On the first day, Bown finished first in the weight throw (60’5.75″). In the running events, the Rams won in the 200-meter by Jessica Ozoude (23.45) and the 400-meter by Gale (52.98). In shot put, Gabi McDonald grabbed first, throwing a 53’4.5″ distance, making her fifth-best in CSU history.

The Colorado Invitational was next for the Rams as they headed to Boulder for the second time in January. This meet ended up becoming a duel between rival University of Colorado Boulder and CSU.

Day one of the invitational began with field events, and the Rams towered over the Buffaloes, winning eight of the 12 events. The men Rams won long jump by Cory Taylor (22’2.5”), shot put by Kis (52’10”) and triple jump by Isa Bynum (45’5.75”).

For the women, the events won were shot put by McDonald (51’2.75”), Bown in the weight throw (61’3”), Stermer in the pole vault (12’11.75″), long jump by Jahzara Davis (17’8”) and triple jump by Aaliyah Robinson (33’4”).

Day two was track events and a day the CSU team would remember, with four school records broken and 14 race times added to the top 20 in the school.

Gale broke her own record in the 400-meter, taking off 1.23 seconds and ending with a 51.53 time. Right after, Tom Willems took the men’s school record also in the 400-meter, passing Drew Morano‘s 2007 record of 46.74 with a time of 46.54.

The following two records were part of CSU’s 4×400-meter relay teams. First were the men, with Adam Stark, John Fulton, Jack Cauble and Willems, who cut almost a second off the previous school record with a time of 3:09.59. Willems and Stark were both part of the previous record set two years ago.

The women’s record-breaking 4×400 team included Yolonda Johnson, Grace Goldsworthy, Ozoude and Gale, ending with a time of 3:36.28. Gale and Ozoude were also contributors to the previous record that was set three years ago. CSU ended up winning 15 of the 30 total events.

For the team’s next meets, they had to split up. Some pentathlon and heptathlon athletes headed over to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic. Meanwhile, the others made their way to the Air Force Academy again for the Invitational at the Peak meet.

The first day of the meets, Lexie Keller, who headed to her hometown for the classic, set a pentathlon record for CSU, passing Katie Lloyd‘s 2007 record by 21 points and ending with 4,105. Keller beat her own times in the 60-meter hurdles, high jump and 800-meter, which got her 159 points above her previous points.

The second day was solid for the heptathlon athletes; sophomores Drew Thompson and Mauricio Galindo Vega both became top 10 in CSU history. Thompson took CSU-history ninth with 4,892 points and Vega took 10th, scoring 4,810. Freshman Elijah Scott finished with a score of 4,777, placing him 13th in CSU history.

Another two-meet weekend was next for the team, one being the Iowa State Classic and the other being the Don Kirby Elite Invitational. The first day of these two meets, there were records broken. First, at the ISC, Lily Tomasula-Martin set a new record in the 5,000-meter with a time of 16:05.91, beating the original by over 16 seconds.

In the invitational, Gale snagged another record in the 200-meter with a time of 23.08, taking the record from her teammate Ozoude by roughly one-third of a second.

Megan Mooney and Anna Petr of CSU both beat the CSU record for the mile run. Mooney ended with a 4:41.24, and Petr ended with 4:42.56, beating Katie Yemm, who held the record since 2002. All in all, the records seemed too easy for the athletes.

The team will be heading to Albuquerque, New Mexico, next to face off in the Mountain West Conference championships on Feb. 24-26.