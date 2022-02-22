CSU men’s basketball ready for revenge in Border War round 2

The Colorado State University men’s basketball team will prepare for a second chance in the Border War battle against the University of Wyoming Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. in Moby Arena. The Rams are out for revenge against the Cowboys after falling short in overtime during the Border War part one at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming, losing 84-78.

Despite Colorado State coming off a loss against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the team is preparing to take the win as they host this Wednesday night. Colorado State took a loss in the last matchup but still delivered their best efforts and showed great dedication. In the first Border War, the Rams and Cowboys were nearly neck-and-neck in the game, season and Mountain West Conference.

Previously with a 16-2 overall record and a 6-2 conference record, the Rams were ranked third in the Mountain West Conference going into last month’s Border War matchup. Meanwhile, the Cowboys were ranked second in the Mountain West with a 16-3 overall record and a 5-1 conference record. Since then, the circumstances for both teams have undergone little change.

Entering the second round of the Border War, Colorado State has a 21-4 overall record with an 11-4 conference record and is still third in the Mountain West rankings. Wyoming will walk into Moby Arena with a 22-4 overall record, 11-2 conference record and still holding the ranking for second in the Mountain West.

In order for Colorado State to take the win, there are definitely a few improvements we need to see against Wyoming. When the game’s energy begins to intensify, the Rams typically either take the lead or let it slip out of their grasp. There were 16 lead switches between the teams before the Cowboys took the last Border War in overtime. Once the Rams establish a lead, it’s game over for the Cowboys, especially with the help of Moby Madness.

Recently, Moby Arena has seen an overflowing amount of support for the Colorado State men’s basketball team, selling out several home games. The Border War is predicted to have a packed arena, as the matchup’s tickets sold out nearly a week ago.

The Rams will be surrounded by a sea of white on Wednesday and battle for the win. Notably, this is the second to last home game for the Colorado State men’s team before the regular season ends and they head to the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas for the 2022 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship.

You still can support the Colorado State Rams as they host round two of the Border War battle against the Wyoming Cowboys at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The Border War will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and Power 102.9.

