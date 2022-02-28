Colorado State softball dominates, brings home multiple wins

The Colorado State University softball team played four different teams in five games in Phoenix, Arizona, from Feb. 25-27 for the Lopes Up Classic three-day battle. The Rams nearly won the entire event but fell short against one opponent, finishing off the weekend 4-1.

The Lopes Up Classic tournament was the turnaround win Colorado State needed this season. Before continuing their nonconference action on the road this past weekend, the Rams had a 2-8 overall record. Despite their record, Colorado State exploded in the weekend opener and was ready to bring home some wins.

On day one, CSU took to the diamond against Colgate University. This matchup was clearly in the bag for the Rams when sophomore outfielder Ashley York started off the bottom of the third with a triple. The determination continued through the rest of the innings, pushing CSU’s 3-1 first-inning lead to a 12-4 final win.

After a good game against Colgate, Colorado State took on Grand Canyon University later that night. The Rams fell short of two runs against the Lopes with a 4-2 loss. A CSU junior midfielder and catcher, Peyton Allen, was the first Ram to cross home — in the fourth inning — putting CSU on the scoreboard. Following not too far behind, York made her way across home plate for the Rams’ second and final point in the matchup.

Despite ending day one with a loss, days two and three seemed a breeze for Colorado State. They battled the University of the Incarnate Word and University of the Pacific. The first matchup of day two was between CSU and the UIW Cardinals. The Rams took the lead in the third inning after scoring three runs on three hits, all of which were singles. After establishing the lead, the Rams pushed even harder to the finish. The Cardinals couldn’t match up to Colorado State, finishing off the game with an 11-6 win for the Rams.

As for the Pacific Tigers, they couldn’t stop the winning streak Colorado State was looking for. The matchup had a slow start, but by the end of the third inning, the Tigers were beating the Rams 4-2. Colorado State kept Pacific right where they were and scored six more runs to take the 8-4 win.

Finally, Colorado State had a rematch against UIW that turned into an intense pitcher’s duel. Neither team could manage to get a runner past third base until the Rams were able to steal home plate and the win. Colorado State won their final game thanks to an RBI double by junior Danielle Serna, which drove York home in the top of the eighth inning for a final score of 1-0.

After finishing off the weekend, Colorado State’s record is now 6-9. They will host the Colorado Classic tournament, which will be the Rams’ at-home debut of the season, March 4-6 at Ram Field right here in Fort Collins.

Reach Karsyn Lane at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @karsynlane1.